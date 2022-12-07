ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Boomer Magazine

My Mother’s Christmas Decorations

Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: The gift of trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
TEXAS STATE
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Alisha Starr

Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially

It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
pethelpful.com

Lonely Dog with No One to Play with Gets His Very Own Puppy

Dogs are very active animals. They love playing and running around. The unfortunate thing is that as dog parents, we can't play with them 24/7 no matter how much we want to. Work and errands and other responsibilities pull us away. This will leave dogs alone and they have to entertain themselves.
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
Scary Mommy

