Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana

A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California. Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California. According to authorities, the packages were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later

It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow

Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wevv.com

Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance

A suspect in a recent murder out of Evansville appeared in court for the first time Thursday. During his court appearance Thursday, 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher was ordered to be remain on no bond. In addition to the charge of murder, court records also show that Fletcher now faces a felony...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

USI to get miles and acres of biking and walking trails

Trail Heads Southwest Indiana is a volunteer based non-profit organization that develops infrastructure and support programs for bike and walking trails. They provide clubs for kids to get active, and give back to their community to help maintain, and learn how to use the trails properly by practicing proper bike safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two people face drug and neglect charges

Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Crews called to Gibson County crash on I-64

UPDATE: Indiana State Police say the crash turned out to be a slide off. A very minor injury was reported. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on I-64 heading Westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police say the accident is near mile-marker 23, West of U.S. 41.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Latest 'Access to Service Fair' event happening in Evansville

The latest "Access to Service Fair" event organized by city officials in Evansville is happening on Thursday. The events are aimed at providing a one-on-one connection between Evansville residents who may need have questions about their utility accounts and utility officials. Representatives from both CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions

Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer. Here are some details on the open positions from...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old

The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
HENDERSON, KY

