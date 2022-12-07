Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
CNET
Valve Is Giving Away a Steam Deck Every Minute at the Game Awards Today
Heads up, Steam users: You've got a chance to win a Steam Deck portable PC every minute during The Game Awards today, Dec. 8. The promotion, laid out last week in a blog post from publisher Valve, is open to Steam users in the US, Canada, the EU and UK.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
Nintendo Store UK is giving away free Mario and Zelda games if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED this weekend
Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are both up for grabs
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Best Beat Saber Tips and Tricks
The best way to Beat Saber is through repetition and there are some hidden tricks and features that can you get the practice you need without wearing you down to the bone.
The Guide #64: Six games the whole family will enjoy this Christmas
Games have always been an important part of the Christmas experience – whether we like it or not. Back in the middle ages, households gathered together in the bleak midwinter to play versions of blind man’s buff and truth or dare; Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was inspired by a game played in aristocratic households where the masters and servants swapped roles for a night on the last day of Christmas. The Victorians were famous for their parlour games with charades and twenty questions as important to the 19th century experience of Christmas as roasted goose and rampant diphtheria.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
Digital Trends
The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year
Mobile games have a bad reputation due to many games on the platform utilizing overwhelming microtransactions and other questionable features meant to squeeze the most play time and money out of players. Despite that, plenty of awesome games still emerge on mobile platforms — ones that don’t use those practices at all. In fact, 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming as companies like Netflix and Apple continued to invest heavily in the space with more traditional video games.
The Game awards: three patience-testing hours of video game advertorials
By focusing on the near-future of the industry, the honours failed to adequately celebrate its present
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock
Ghost Story Games' debut title has been in development for years, but this is the first we've seen of it
TechRadar
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
The Game Awards 2022 – All New Games Announced during TGA 2022
The Game Awards (TGA) is always announcing new games, and TGA 2022 is no exception. Here is a list of all the new video games announced during TGA 2022. Seemingly out of nowhere, we are getting a Hellboy game. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite adventure game, where Hellboy must find a missing agent. The main gameplay though seems to be an action fighting game. This will also have an original story in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. The game is now available for wishlist on PC. with the other platforms on the way.
Woman tosses video game console out the second-story window after son buys it with his own money: 'Pay for it yourself'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who had a penchant for video games.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Fans Share Game Freak Stop Telling People That Game
Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released, it never became easier to catch them. We’ve got more than 1,000 Pokemon to enjoy, despise or ambivalent towards, although some have received much more love from Game Freak over the years. Since the Game Freak doesn’t expect to naturally scolde masses of Pokemon into one single game, a sacrifice has been made over the past few years, several Pokemon has been cut. I don’t think I should remind you of the Dexit fiasco.
Gamera: Rebirth — everything we know about the Netflix reboot
Gamera: Rebirth is a joint venture between Netflix and Kadokawa. Here's what we know so far.
Scary Mommy
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 1