New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge
Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, December 12th
The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving a conditional use permit, a sales tax, and contracts. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on December 12th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will be available on Zoom. One ordinance would grant a conditional use permit...
Candidate files for seat on the Trenton City Council
A candidate has filed for a seat on the Trenton City Council. Michael Opitz of 1510 Nichols Street filed for Third Ward Council Member on December 8th. He is the first candidate to file for the Trenton City Council. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Missouri State Auditor releases citizen-requested audit of city of Orrick
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of Orrick, in Ray County. Residents of Orrick requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of “fair,” notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
