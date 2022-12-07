ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

New MCCC course geared to construction professionals

A new building information modeling course will begin this winter at Monroe County Community College. The semester begins Jan. 6. The college's Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division started Building Information Modeling for Construction Management for current and prospective building construction professionals. The course “allows them to explore building and...
MONROE, MI
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
DELAWARE STATE
Penn State Brandywine Launches Mobile App for Students

A new mobile Penn State id+ card is expected to launch in January 2023, at Penn State Brandywine. The mobile app allows students to use their mobile devices to conveniently, safely, and securely access campus housing facilities, purchase meals, and more. “Mobile devices are playing a more significant role in...
Chester County, PA
