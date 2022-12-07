Read full article on original website
If You Have Good Content on Your Resume, Could the Same Content Make Your Linkedin Shine? Part One
If you have good content on your resume, you can use it on LinkedIn. That will be the beginning of your personal career website where you can shine!. Since the new year is right around the corner, think about doing a refresh on your career documents. No one will do it for you, so take charge and manage your career.
New MCCC course geared to construction professionals
A new building information modeling course will begin this winter at Monroe County Community College. The semester begins Jan. 6. The college's Applied Science and Engineering Technology Division started Building Information Modeling for Construction Management for current and prospective building construction professionals. The course “allows them to explore building and...
Hiring Chesco: Employee Turnover Continues to Increase. Check Out What It’s Costing Companies
Employee turnover continues to plague the workforce as 48 percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company is experiencing increased turnover, up from 44 percent in late 2021. This is according to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals. Each year, employee turnover costs companies an...
For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion
The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
Penn State Brandywine Launches Mobile App for Students
A new mobile Penn State id+ card is expected to launch in January 2023, at Penn State Brandywine. The mobile app allows students to use their mobile devices to conveniently, safely, and securely access campus housing facilities, purchase meals, and more. “Mobile devices are playing a more significant role in...
Learn About P.I.T’s LPN Nursing Program at Dec. 13 Virtual Session
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has scheduled a virtual information session for prospective students eager to find out about a Licensed Practical Nursing program offered at the school. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7 PM, you can participate in the Virtual LPN Information Session. Gather...
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
