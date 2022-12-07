Read full article on original website
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
More And More Millennials Are Ditching Family Reunions For The Holiday Season
The winter holiday season represents a time of love, giving, and – wrapping it all up – togetherness. That means flocking together for, when possible, holiday family reunions. However, that trend is grinding to a halt with some millennials as each year goes by. Why?. It’s a phenomenon...
Coping With Grief During the Holidays
It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Family's Thanksgiving tablecloth has 16 years of signatures
"Traditions that carry on to the next generation are so irreplaceable.”
I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference
What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year. The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
"I don't believe in scaring people," a fire safety expert tells PEOPLE, "but there have been some horrific fires and deaths" Year after year, the festive Winter holiday season is interrupted by heartbreaking news of deadly house fires. In some cases, it's the centerpiece of the holiday — the Christmas tree — that sets tragedy into motion. Last year, a Pennsylvania father and his two sons, ages 8 and 11, were killed when their tree caught fire on Christmas morning. The blaze, which police believed may have started...
Missing Someone Through the Holidays
Missing someone through the holidays is extra tough. A time of year that focuses on family, relationships, and friends can put you down really quickly when your heart aches for someone who is not there. Here are some tricks to use when trying to find the holly to your jolly.
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Couple married 79 years die hours apart: ‘They went out together’
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, have been through nearly every stage of life together — and now death. Their romantic love story ended last week when the centennials died just hours apart. “They went out together,” said their son, Sam, 76, to Dayton Daily News in Ohio.
My 4-year-old daughter was fighting cancer. I needed Christmas to be perfect
A week before Christmas in 2009, I drove around the TJ Maxx parking lot looking for a spot and asking my husband on the phone about what else I could get for our 4-year-old daughter, who was in the middle of a stem cell transplant to treat stage 4 high-risk cancer.
Grieving Mom Swears Daughter She Lost in 2013 Showed Up In Her 2022 Family Photos
That really is a beautiful orb in the photo.
More than 180,000 people overdosed on opioids and survived in the past year, new White House dashboard shows
There were about 181,806 nonfatal opioid overdoses recorded in the United States in the past year, and it's taken about 9.8 minutes on average for emergency medical services to reach someone who's overdosing, according to a data dashboard that the White House debuted Thursday.
Hey, new parents — go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won't the baby cry more? Isn't that spoiling the baby?. I hear these questions a lot...
How To Discipline A Stubborn Child
Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
