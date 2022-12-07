ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

Antisemitic Attack Suspect Moons Judge at Hearing

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9al7_0jaBnOFa00
Bloomfield Township Police

A man charged with an antisemitic attack flipped off a judge and then mooned the court during a hearing Tuesday. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was accused of shouting antisemitic and racist threats outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township, Michigan , including that Jews were “going to pay.” On Monday, Chokr reportedly continued to make anti-Jewish comments via video at a hearing before the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Township. A day later, Chokr continued to act up during a hearing at Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas on a separate charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in 2020. While on mute, Chokr allegedly flashed his middle finger before turning around and pulling his pants down to the camera. “He has removed his pants to show the court his backside," Judge Thomas said before cutting off his video feed, adding “he seems to be mentally ill.” “I don't know why anyone would think that is appropriate for them to pull their pants down and show the court their behind,” Thomas said.

Read it at Detroit Free Press

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years

A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
FERNDALE, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
RIVER ROUGE, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy