Police: Person killed during 'targeted attack' at Milford condo complex

A homicide investigation is underway in Milford after police say a person was killed during a targeted attack at a condominium complex.



The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk Tuesday night.

Neighbors tell News 12 they first saw police activity in the area around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect left the scene following the homicide, but the suspect was tracked down and taken into custody.



