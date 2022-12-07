ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NY

Police: Person killed during 'targeted attack' at Milford condo complex

By Lauren Fabrizi
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLBqk_0jaBnMU800

A homicide investigation is underway in Milford after police say a person was killed during a targeted attack at a condominium complex.

The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk Tuesday night.

Neighbors tell News 12 they first saw police activity in the area around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect left the scene following the homicide, but the suspect was tracked down and taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run

Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
ROTTERDAM, NY
Syracuse.com

21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home

Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy