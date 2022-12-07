Javonte Green doubtful to play vs. Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is doubtful to play against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night due to a knee injury.

It remains to be seen if energetic forward Javonte Green will suit up against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, as he is currently recovering from what the medical team terms as right knee soreness.

Green, who was initially reported to be doubtful for the game, has received treatments and assessments to determine whether he could join his team on the court.

All hands on deck

Last Sunday, Green had his first absence of the season when he missed the game against the Sacramento Kings. It was an unfortunate development as Green was recently elevated to the starting five in place of Patrick Williams. He delivered 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block in 23 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. And although the Bulls couldn't pull off the win, Green showed he could be a reliable cog in the starting five.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan reported that the injury wasn't serious.

"Knee contusion. Got a little bit of a bone bruise there. Got an MRI, that's all it is," Donovan said. "So obviously happy about that. He's progressively getting better."

Green's presence will be crucial as the Bulls are looking to snap a three-game losing spell. His athleticism and energy on both ends of the floor make him a valuable asset in any matchup, and if he cannot play, then somebody else will need to step up in his place.

Impactful presence

Green's numbers of 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds may not jump off the page, but his energy and hustle have been instrumental for the Bulls in recent weeks. His ability to guard multiple positions, out-rebound bigger opponents, and play a crucial role in transition offense makes him a key part of the team's game plan.

Not having him out there tonight will only make it harder for the Bulls to return to winning ways amid one of their worst stretches thus far. But that's just another setback in Chicago's attempt to overcome adversity and bounce back after a disappointing quarter of the 2022/23 regular season.