Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time

The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics

If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say

Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
What Is a Giant Phantom Jellyfish? This Rare Creature Was Spotted off California Coast

The deep sea is a world unknown — there are so many plants, animals, and areas we don't even realize exist. And recently, footage of a giant phantom jellyfish went viral, deterring all of us from ever wanting to explore the ocean floor. Although the footage was captured about a year ago, it recently made waves on the World Wide Web, showing the rare and jaw-dropping 33-foot-long creature floating along at about 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface. Needless to say, it was a shocking sight.
These Three Warthogs Thought The Watering Hole Was Safe

In the wild, be careful of your surroundings. One warthog learned the hard way that stopping for a mid-day drink requires vigilance when a crocodile came up out of the water. Three warthogs stand at the edge of a watering hole. Meanwhile, a crocodile approaches in the river. Although warthogs are herbivores and do not eat other animals, they still have formidable tusks that they can use for defense. Warthogs eat roots and often dig for them in the muddy banks near the water. They drink from the water, unaware that a crocodile is just moments away from coming up. In a burst of movement, a crocodile captures one of the warthogs in its powerful jaws. The other two run away.
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria

Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean

In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength

While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
