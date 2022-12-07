ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Mariposa's new sunset pau hana menu

Howard Dicus breaks down the figures for single-family homes that went to closing in November. Pacific Rim Report: Impact of China COVID protests on global trade. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains how China's strict COVID restrictions have led to protests and are thus impacting global trade. 3-day...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
HAUULA, HI
959theriver.com

Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes

FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
HAWAII STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya

In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a home on Kinau Street. The fire started about 1 p.m. at 1353 Kinau St. Honolulu EMS said the man was helped to a nearby store, where paramedics treated him for...
HONOLULU, HI

