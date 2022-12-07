Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
Customers pitch in to help business after warehouse fire
After a devastating warehouse fire in Kakaako that destroyed the entire inventory for Lin's Hawaiian Snacks, the community is stepping up to help. Customers and other small businesses are going above and beyond to help the 40-year-old shop get back on its feet.
KHON2
The Boiling Crab Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Boiling Crab’s 5 year anniversary is happening on December 11th and they are celebrating with 5 weeks of giveaways. The Boiling Crab will be starting to promote their celebrations at the Honolulu Night Market and then after 5 weeks to symbolize the 5 years operation.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Foodie Fix: Mariposa's new sunset pau hana menu
Howard Dicus breaks down the figures for single-family homes that went to closing in November. Pacific Rim Report: Impact of China COVID protests on global trade. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains how China's strict COVID restrictions have led to protests and are thus impacting global trade. 3-day...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
959theriver.com
Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes
FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
Honolulu Zoo invites you to Holidays with the Animals
The Honolulu Zoo is inviting the public to join the Holidays with the Animals which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After giving green light, Green hopes redeveloped Aloha Stadium could open in 2027
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui
Jamey Tucker rounded up some gadgets that the people on your list may have never heard of. The Honolulu Marathon says 27,000 thousand people have signed up compared to 16,000 last year. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 4 hours...
LIST: Top 10 best pastry spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kenko-Ya
In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen, Kelly headed to Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center for delicious Japanese food at Kenko-Ya. Kenko-Ya Manager Chris Yuen spoke about their healthy house and the meaning behind the Kenko-Ya Pig in their logo. “Healthy house and the pig represents if there are a lot of pigs in the land then that means that the land is very healthy,” Yuen said.
KITV.com
Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
Most Expensive Things To Do in Hawaii
Hawaii gives Americans the chance to visit a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific without ever having to leave U.S. soil -- except, of course, for the 2,000 or so miles that you spend in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition Saturday afternoon following a blaze at a home on Kinau Street. The fire started about 1 p.m. at 1353 Kinau St. Honolulu EMS said the man was helped to a nearby store, where paramedics treated him for...
Lots of weekend events call for lots of traffic
Oahu residents and visitors should expect traffic throughout the island with events happening on the north shore and in town this weekend.
