FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wglt.org

Normal mayor wants town to draft rules to allow auxiliary housing

Normal Mayor Chris Koos is praising Bloomington for enacting auxiliary housing rules that allow a small second dwelling on a property that can prevent sprawl. "It allows you to maybe have a relative or a friend of family maybe going to to Illinois State University in a single-occupied small unit on your property. If it ends up being a rental, it helps the homeowner cover the cost of his or her housing," said Koos.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
CANTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: TIF district extension for Pontiac passes

Throughout Illinois many cities and towns have TIF districts, which stands for Tax Increment Financing. These districts have to be created by the General Assembly and the local government working together. They are valuable economic development tools which help these local communities to create and retain jobs. Some of these TIF districts are located in our area, including in Hoopeston and Gibson City, as well as in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, IL
tspr.org

Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in

Republican state Rep. Keith Sommer of Morton has submitted his resignation, weeks before the end of his term. The move appears to pave the way for Illinois Rep.-elect Bill Hauter to be sworn in before the spring session begins. That would give him seniority over his freshman colleagues and position him to get committee assignments sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 now hiring multiple positions for next semester

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 schools in Normal are still searching for various positions as the first semester winds down. Thursday, the district held another walk-in job fair at its main office at 1811 W Hovey Avenue in Normal. Unit 5 held the job fair for those interested in substitute teaching, teaching assistant, custodial and food service positions at all schools.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Developers propose luxury townhouses in 477-unit project in north Normal

Fairlawn Capital of Champaign, the real estate firm that built the Wintergreen subdivision in Normal and recently won approval for the nearby Weldon Reserve subdivision, now wants to build a luxury multifamily housing complex near Towanda Avenue and Interstate 55 in north Normal. Jason Barickman, who retiring from the state...
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

How Jennifer Zammuto addresses the root causes of Peoria's most impressing issues

The Peoria-based Heart of Illinois United Way's focus on education, financial stability, and health gives it a unique vantage point on the ripple effects of the pandemic. As the United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, President Jennifer Zammuto talked to WCBU correspondent Becky Doubleday about how her organization tries to address those issues at the root-cause level. It's the first episode of Doubleday's new podcast, Broad Expressions, featuring conversations with women in leadership from Greater Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Developers unveil plans for luxury apartments in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Champaign-Chicago based developer is hoping to chip away at the housing shortage in Bloomington-Normal. Wednesday, Fairlawn Capital, who also developed Wintergreen Subdivision and is working to develop the Weldon Reserve subdivision unveiled plans for a luxury, multi-family housing complex in North Normal. The development...
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Lexington-based farmer nonprofit provides disaster relief

The Fellowship of Christian Farmers, a Lexington-based nonprofit with a mission to provide relief from disasters and spread a message of Christian faith, is searching for volunteers and donations. The organization does humanitarian work in some of the hardest-hit areas across the country, coordinating efforts by volunteer farmers to repair...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
PEORIA, IL

