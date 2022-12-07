Read full article on original website
Simple iPhone trick protects you from snoopers – and it only takes seconds to turn on
CHECK your iPhone – there's a simple hack that can instantly boost your privacy. It's available for anyone who uses Google Chrome on their Apple smartphone. We're talking about the ability to lock Incognito tabs on Google Chrome. When a tab is Incognito in Google Chrome, it means that...
A Tesla owner shared TikTok videos showing a pitbull attacking her car
The TikTok user posted four videos of her altercation with the dog in a parking lot in Temple Hills, Maryland.
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
How to send spam calls directly to voicemail on your phone
If you never want to accidentally pick up a spam call ever again, follow these simple steps to send calls straight to voicemail on both iPhone and Android devices.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Engadget
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Gizmodo
Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs
Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
Business Insider
What do the check marks mean on Facebook Messenger? How to decode the status of your message
The check marks on Facebook Messenger indicate the status of your message. Possible statuses for messages are sending, sent, delivered, or read by the other person. The color and icon next to your message will change depending on your message status. One of the hallmarks of Facebook Messenger is the...
hypebeast.com
Instagram Is Explaining to Users Why Their Posts Are Shadowbanned
The reasoning behind why certain users on Instagram get “shadowbanned” has long been a mystery. While the word “shadowban” isn’t a term that Instagram itself uses, it essentially means that a user’s content is deprioritized, with certain posts hidden or restricted, and the account less likely to be recommended.
CNET
WhatsApp Adds Customizable Avatar Emoji for Chats
WhatsApp is adding avatars, custom stickers that can be customized with different hair styles, faces and clothing options. The Meta-owned chat app announced the new feature in a blog post Wednesday, and it's rolling out this week. The avatar feature is similar to those of several other messaging apps, including...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
technewstoday.com
How to Edit or Unsend iMessage?
If you are an active iMessage user, you no longer have to worry about sending a message to the wrong person or typos in the message. iPhone has incorporated a feature that allows you to edit or unsend messages. However, there is a time limitation and your device must run on iOS 16, iPad 16, and macOS Ventura.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
