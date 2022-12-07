ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

Yardbarker

Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. So, while it might not feel like a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Dolphins vs. Chargers predictions, odds and Tua vs. Herbert matchup: SNF

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Miami Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Fins looked out of sorts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins could deliver a big blow to Chargers playoff hopes

The NFL is a crazy place and as we learned last night with 1:00 minute left and Baker Mayfield at QB, anything can happen. The Miami Dolphins need to know this. Nothing in the NFL is a given. It takes everyone to play at the right level all game long. Last week, the Dolphins played well enough to beat the 49ers but an off day by Tua Tagovailoa left Miami outside of another win.
MIAMI, FL

