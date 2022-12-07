Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead questionable vs. Chargers. McDaniel provides injury updates
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable to play in Sunday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. So, while it might not feel like a...
State champs!: Grant Pacers win it all in last-second thriller after going winless in 2021
For the first time since 2008, the Grant Pacers are state champions in the most remarkable bounce-back season this region has ever seen.
TODAY.com
Miami Dolphins face off against LA Chargers: Who will win?
NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki talks about the upcoming matchup between the Miami Dolphins and LA Chargers.Dec. 9, 2022.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.
MLive.com
Dolphins vs. Chargers predictions, odds and Tua vs. Herbert matchup: SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Miami Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Fins looked out of sorts...
Miami Dolphins could deliver a big blow to Chargers playoff hopes
The NFL is a crazy place and as we learned last night with 1:00 minute left and Baker Mayfield at QB, anything can happen. The Miami Dolphins need to know this. Nothing in the NFL is a given. It takes everyone to play at the right level all game long. Last week, the Dolphins played well enough to beat the 49ers but an off day by Tua Tagovailoa left Miami outside of another win.
NBC Miami
Seventh Heaven: Chaminade-Madonna Gets Blowout Victory for 7th State Football Title
In the first season of new classifications for the Florida High School Athletics Association, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions made quick work of their opponent yet again in the state championship game. The Lions took a commanding lead into the half and cruised to a 48-14 win Thursday over Clearwater Central Catholic...
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 14 NFL picks: Brock Purdy's 49ers beat Brady's Bucs; Bills blast Jets; Chargers upset Dolphins
Who says 13 is an unlucky number? Week 13 sure wasn't unlucky for me. It wasn't quite the triple-crown hit I wanted, but it was close. I went 10-5 in my ATS expert picks, 11-3-1 straight up and 3-3 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six podcast. That improves my records to 92-95-8 ATS, 111-77-1 straight up and 44-30-3 with my best bets.
Comments / 0