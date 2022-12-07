In the wild, be careful of your surroundings. One warthog learned the hard way that stopping for a mid-day drink requires vigilance when a crocodile came up out of the water. Three warthogs stand at the edge of a watering hole. Meanwhile, a crocodile approaches in the river. Although warthogs are herbivores and do not eat other animals, they still have formidable tusks that they can use for defense. Warthogs eat roots and often dig for them in the muddy banks near the water. They drink from the water, unaware that a crocodile is just moments away from coming up. In a burst of movement, a crocodile captures one of the warthogs in its powerful jaws. The other two run away.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO