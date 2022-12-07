Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’
It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
James Cameron wanted Avatar 2 to have "real stakes" unlike superhero movies
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next week and like producer Jon Landau has been teasing, the sequel is bringing the emotion as well as the spectacle. If everything goes to plan, the sequel is just the first of four movies that tell the story of the Sully family following the events of the first movie. And just because there's more movies coming, don't expect there not to be some surprises.
James Cameron's Unrealized Movies, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Dungeons and Dragons'
One of the rules that we all should have learned by now is to never bet against James Cameron. Although we’ve had to deal with criticism, parody, and commentary surrounding the original Avatar for over a decade, the early word of mouth surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water has confirmed that the long wait was worth it. Detractors may claim that Avatar left no cultural impact, but based on the excitement that audiences have shown so far about returning to Pandora, it doesn’t seem like Cameron has anything to worry about.
James Cameron Speaks Out on Directing Superhero Film After Avatar: The Way of Water (Exclusive)
James Cameron decided to speak out on directing a superhero film after Avatar: The Way of Water. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the legendary filmmaker to talk about his massive achievement. At the start of the interview, Cameron wanted to clear the air with a smile. "I just want to say ahead of time, I'm not going to diss the Marvel or the DC Universe," he began. From there, the director talked about his love for Spider-Man, but reiterated you wouldn't see him behind the camera for either Marvel or DC. To be fair, he's going to be very busy with whatever Avatar sequel comes after Way of Water. The theatrical projections for his latest movie seem to be encouraging. Disney's betting big on Cameron's long-awaited follow-up too. However, there will always be a subset of movie fans who were chomping at the bit to see what could have been when it comes to old Peter Parker. Check out his full comments up above and read what he had to say about superheroes down below.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
Wonder Woman 3: New Details Surrounding Patty Jenkins' Surprising Exit Revealed
After first being announced to be in the works in late 2020, updates surrounding DC's Wonder Woman 3 have been few and far between. That all changed late Wednesday night, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Patty Jenkins' current iteration of the film, which was in the treatment phase, is not moving forward in James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The news definitely shocked many fans of the franchise, and begged the question of exactly why that decision was made, especially after Jenkins already worked with the studio on Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. On Thursday, reports began to indicate that the decision to scrap the project was due to creative differences with Jenkins — and a new report from The Wrap sheds even more light on how that all shook out.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
The Witcher: Blood Origin star really wants to mix with Geralt in Netflix's fantasy show
Potential spoilers follow for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has suggested she won't appear in season 3 of Netflix's main Witcher series. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the spin-off show's UK junket, Driver attempted to play down reports that her character – Seanchaí –...
'Avatar's Approach to Ableism Misses the Mark
There’s a lot about Avatar that gets talked about constantly, like its impact on digital 3D technology or its resemblance to classic movies like Dances with Wolves. An element of the film that goes largely unremarked on, though, is that it technically has a disabled protagonist in the form of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington). A man paralyzed from the waist down, Sully’s chance to inhabit a Na’vi body where he can move his feet again informs one of the first CGI-heavy scenes in Avatar. The primary reasons this aspect of the feature doesn’t get talked about a lot is a combination of this character being portrayed by an able-bodied performer and Sully spending much of his screentime in a non-disabled form.
'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thirteen years after James Cameron released the highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar", the filmmaker finally premiered its long-awaited sequel in London on Tuesday.
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
Wonder Woman 3: New Report Sheds Light on Patty Jenkins' Scrapped Pitch
The landscape of DC movies and television shows is going through some changes, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios. In the month since the duo first stepped into their roles, there has been a deluge of speculation about what potential projects — especially things that were already in development — could come to fruition in their new slate. On Wednesday night, fans got a surprising answer regarding one of those projects, with reports indicating that DC Studios is not moving forward with Patty Jenkins' iteration of Wonder Woman 3. The threequel, which has been announced to be in the works since the opening weekend of 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, has not publicly had a lot of updates in recent years, leading some to wonder the exact reason behind its scrapping.
