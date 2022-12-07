Read full article on original website
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50
The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
Markets Insider
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
kitco.com
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
The Guardian
Putin has to escalate to survive. There can be no lasting peace until he falls
Vladimir Putin should expect more Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory, such as those on two military airbases last week. US attempts to dissuade Kyiv’s leaders from taking the war to Russia in retaliation for Putin’s merciless missile and drone attacks on their people and cities were bound to fail eventually.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
USD/CHF Descending Triangle Breakout
USDCHF has formed lower highs and found support around the .9385 mark, creating a descending triangle on its 4-hour chart. Price seems to be closing below the bottom ahead of the NFP release. Technical indicators are looking mixed, though. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that...
The 'Powell pump' pushing the recent rally in the S&P 500 is over, and stocks may have further to fall as Fed moves and a looming recession keep investors away
The "Powell pump has been erased," and the S&P 500 has lost gains made over the week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, a City Index analyst said. Hotter-than-expected data are stoking worries the Fed will keep raising rates beyond a widely anticipated 5% terminal rate. It "remains to be...
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
India inflation likely softened to nine-month low in November: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
USD/CAD Hampered by US Dollar Selling Bias
The USD/CAD currency pair struggled to capitalise on the previous day’s modest rally from sub-1.3400 levels and oscillated in a narrow trading zone into Friday’s Asian session. The US Dollar, reaching its lowest level since August on dovish central bank signals, caps the upside. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would soften its stance and slow interest rate hikes. Additionally, lessening inflationary pressure and low US Treasury bond yields weigh the dollar.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
