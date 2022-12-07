Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
WDIO-TV
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
WDIO-TV
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
northernnewsnow.com
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior
Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
Guilty Charges For Superior Man Accused Of Killing His Mother
The jury back with a guilty verdict, but that doesn't mean that the case is over. Now the decision becomes one of responsibility. It took less than an hour for the Douglas County jury to come to a decision over the case of Robert Lee Bennett III, the 42-year old man who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother more than two years ago in Superior. That decision on December 7 was "guilty".
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Theft Of Birch From Land Belonging To Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Steven Turner on criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn which resulted in over $70,000 in damages and losses for the County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
boreal.org
OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards in Superior after worker death
Photo: OSHA is opening an investigation into the shipyard where a ship worker fell to death on Monday. (Northern News Now) OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to a statement...
boreal.org
northernnewsnow.com
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning. According to Wisconsin’s DOT, just before 8 a.m., traffic on the Wisconsin-bound lane backed up onto I-35. Cars were moving but at a slow pace. Our crews on...
FOX 21 Online
How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world. During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas. The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC....
nbc15.com
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
Duluth shows off its holiday season spirit
DULUTH, Minn — The city of Duluth has plenty of holiday spirit to share with visitors in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. The city is known for a number of festive activities during the month of December, including the famous Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Here's a...
wdsm710.com
Storm Water Pollution Protection Ideas Needed
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Regional Storm Water Protection Team (RSPT) is asking for suggestions on how to better protect area streams and lakes from storm water pollution. Those people who provide a new idea or suggestion to the team will be entered in a drawing for prizes they will give away.
