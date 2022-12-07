Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
cryptoslate.com
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
CoinDesk
'Do You Believe In Second Chances?' Another DAO Is Raising Funds to Buy a Copy of the US Constitution
One month after Sotheby’s announced it would be auctioning off another original copy of the U.S. Constitution, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called UnumDAO, also known as “ConstitutionDAO2,” is trying to buy it. The group’s name is an homage to ConstitutionDAO, a grassroots collective of crypto enthusiasts...
cryptoslate.com
El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt
The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptoslate.com
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
cryptoslate.com
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptoslate.com
Amber Group reportedly set to end $25M Chelsea deal, lays off 40% of workforce
Singapore-based crypto firm Amber Group is all out to cut costs as it plans to end its $25 million sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC, lay off 40% of staff, and close its retail operations. Earlier in May 2022, Amber Group announced a partnership deal with Chelsea Football Club. The deal...
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
cryptoslate.com
SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
