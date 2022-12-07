Read full article on original website
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski
West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
How you can make a difference in the life of a lonely senior citizen | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co., Wi – At one time or another, we’ve all experienced loneliness. For most of us, it’s temporary. But for many older people and people with disabilities, being isolated and lonely is a constant reality. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and...
Winter Carnival returns January 28, 2023 to Washington County Fair Park | By Kellie Boone
Washington Co., Wi – Washington County Fair Park is bringing back a family favorite and hosting its Winter Carnival on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This will be a fun filled day for the kids with bounce houses, carnival-themed games and other entertainment. Washington County Insider on YouTube. More information...
Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
Kids, Characters and Candy Canes at Enchantment in the Park on December 9, 2022
West Bend, WI – It’s Kids, Characters and Candy Canes tonight December 9 at Enchantment in the Park. Starting at 6 p.m. Meet your Favorite Fairytale Friend and enjoy a Sweet Treat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Just a heads up to parents, this is a popular evening...
St. John’s Cookbook a great Christmas gift available at Tennies Ace Hardware
West Bend, WI – The final edition of the St. John’s cookbook ‘Our Favorite Recipes’ is available at several businesses in West Bend. Todd Tennies at Tennies Ace Hardware has a strong supply of the popular church cookbook, which began in 1949. Below is a story...
Kewaskum Police looking for suspect in 80 mph chase | By Chief Thomas F. Bishop
December 8, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – On December 7, 2022 at approximately 11:33 p.m., KPD Officers observed a silver Saturn with plates that came back to a black Ford Expedition. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the Kohn’s Filling Station parking lot. The officer made contact...
