ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski

West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy