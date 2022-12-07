ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County water, sewer customers to see rate increase

 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Tuscarawas County commissioners have approved an increase in water and sewer rates for customers of the Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District beginning Jan. 1.

Typical sewer customers will see their monthly residential flat rate go from $42.51 to $43.36. Average monthly water rates will increase from $45.40 to $46.02. This amounts to a 2% increase on sewer rates and a 3% increase on water rates.

Michael Jones, sewer district director, told commissioners at their meeting on Monday that Tuscarawas County's water and sewer rates remain below the state average.

"We've had a lot of volatility and unexpected costs this year, so hopefully next year will be better," he said. "But even with the inflation and the volatility that we've experienced in the past year, I think looking at 2%, 3% increases, we should do pretty good."

Tap fees and other charges will not be increasing in 2023, he noted.

The agency provides sewer service to about 10,000 residents in Tuscarawas County, including Wilkshire Hills, Sandyville, Mineral City, Stone Creek, Port Washington, Parral, Midvale and Barnhill. It provides water service to about 6,000 residents in Wilkshire Hills, Dundee and Wainwright.

County approves agreement for H3D Tool Corp.

In other action, commissioners approved an enterprise zone agreement between the village of Newcomerstown and H3D Tool Corp., which has a plant at 295 Enterprise Drive in Newcomerstown.

The company is planning an expansion, which will cost between $1.5 million and $2.75 million. This project will create one new job and retain three to four existing jobs, said Scott Reynolds, director of the Tuscarawas County Office of Community & Economic Development.

The company will receive a 100% tax abatement on all improvements for five years and a 75% abatement for another five years. The Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District gave its approval to the agreement, he said.

The company has another plant in North Carolina.

"They did have the opportunity to move additional things to the other plant, so this was the incentive that the village offered to them to keep them here," Reynolds said. "They've been a good corporate partner."

H3D Tool opened in Newcomerstown in 1968 as Herco Inc. It focuses on the production of saw blades, spiral routers, tool holders and collets and other tooling and tool-related supplies.

Commissioners also:

  • Accepted two donations from the Friends of Tuscarawas County Parks in the amount of $22,325 toward design and engineering and final design phase costs for the expansion of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail from the current trail head in Zoarville to Dover Dam. They also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition to receive a grant of $10,000 for engineering and design costs for the trail extension.
  • Authorized advertising for architectural/engineering services for safety and preservation improvements at the Norma Johnson Center's Red Barn in Dover Township and renovation/remodeling and improvements to the Brandywine Center on Old State Route 39 NW, Dover.
  • Turned down a request from Horizons of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties Inc. for financial assistance in purchasing two used vans. The agency provides transportation services in Tuscarawas County. Commissioners told agency officials that there was no funding available for their request.

