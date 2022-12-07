ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Washington County, WI

Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski

West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
WEST BEND, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings

GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi

December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Mailman killed delivering letters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Someone shot a mailman dead Friday evening as he was delivering letters in Milwaukee, police officials and the United States Postal Service confirmed. The deadly shooting Friday happened 65th Street and West Lancaster Ave. An emailed statement from Milwaukee Police said the victim was in his forties...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?

It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI

