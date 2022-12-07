Read full article on original website
Local DAR chapter supports Wreaths Across America | By Mary Beth Winkowski
West Bend, WI – The Joseph Marest Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American. Revolution (NSDAR), is supporting the Wreaths Across America participating location Washington County Memorial Park. The theme for 2022 is “Find a way to serve.”. The chapter invites neighbors to join in helping to honor...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Obituary | Kenneth Arthur Bastian, 90, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Kenneth Arthur Bastian was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home of 47 years in West Bend. He was born in 1932 to the late Harvey and Erna (nee Sauer) Bastian, the third child of six children. Over his 90 years, he experienced a full lifetime of achievements in an ever-changing world. From humble beginnings born into the simple farming life to serving in the army, becoming a skilled mechanic, marrying the love of his life, raising a family, and even at the end mastering modern technology to catch his favorite RFD programs and the Brewers and the Bucks on his smart TV.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Washington state man arrested in 1988 Wisconsin cold case murder
A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 murder of Appleton woman Betty Rolf.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
How you can make a difference in the life of a lonely senior citizen | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co., Wi – At one time or another, we’ve all experienced loneliness. For most of us, it’s temporary. But for many older people and people with disabilities, being isolated and lonely is a constant reality. In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and...
VIDEO | 12 Days of Christmas – Homestead Realty celebrates Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
Washington Co., Wi – Homestead Realty’s Wendy Wendorf here. It’s a December to remember with 12 days of giving. I’m visiting local businesses in Washington County and giving away gift cards, memberships, and oil changes. So much fun stuff. Today’s business is Bob’s Main Street Auto...
Kids, Characters and Candy Canes at Enchantment in the Park on December 9, 2022
West Bend, WI – It’s Kids, Characters and Candy Canes tonight December 9 at Enchantment in the Park. Starting at 6 p.m. Meet your Favorite Fairytale Friend and enjoy a Sweet Treat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Just a heads up to parents, this is a popular evening...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Winter Carnival returns January 28, 2023 to Washington County Fair Park | By Kellie Boone
Washington Co., Wi – Washington County Fair Park is bringing back a family favorite and hosting its Winter Carnival on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This will be a fun filled day for the kids with bounce houses, carnival-themed games and other entertainment. Washington County Insider on YouTube. More information...
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
Mailman killed delivering letters in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Someone shot a mailman dead Friday evening as he was delivering letters in Milwaukee, police officials and the United States Postal Service confirmed. The deadly shooting Friday happened 65th Street and West Lancaster Ave. An emailed statement from Milwaukee Police said the victim was in his forties...
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
