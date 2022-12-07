Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
BBC
Liam Lindsay: Preston North End defender signs two-year contract extension
Defender Liam Lindsay has signed a new two-year contract with Preston North End, to run to the summer of 2025. The Glasgow-born 27-year-old has scored two goals in 49 games for the Lilywhites since his initial loan move from Stoke City in January 2021. Lindsay, who lists Patrick Thistle and...
BBC
Scottish pro sides in contrasting form for return to European arena
As they prepare to step back into the European arena, Scotland's two professional teams could hardly have had more contrasting preparations. Edinburgh gear up for a Heineken Champions Cup opener against three-time champions Saracens on Sunday, having been doing some internal reflection this week. Mike Blair's side were overpowered on...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England v France - Gareth Southgate's ability is underestimated, says Kalvin Phillips
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England manager Gareth Southgate is not given enough credit for the job he has done, says...
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester
Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach.Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.“We play Ospreys on Sunday night and that’s what I’m focused upon,” Borthwick said at his pre-match press conference for Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.“That’s what my team is focused upon and that’s what we’ve been focused upon all week.“Within Leicester Tigers and this team here, there is no talk here...
BBC
Eddie Jones: Mike Tindall says RFU should not have sacked ex-England coach
Former England centre Mike Tindall says he does not agree with the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack head coach Eddie Jones. Tindall, who was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2003, says he would have stuck with the Australian. "It's a really difficult one because...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier fight back to beat 14-man London Irish
Heineken Champions Cup: London Irish v Montpellier. Tries: Gonzalez 2, Cinti Pens: Jackson, Jennings Cons: Jackson 3 Red card: Creevy. Tries: Reinach, Darmon 2, Becognee Pens: Carbonel 2 Cons: Carbonel 3. Montpellier capitalised on Agustin Creevy's red card to come from behind and earn a 32-27 win over London Irish...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby
Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Heineken Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Contenders, ones to watch, format and more
Europe's premier tournament returns this weekend with wider horizons and fresh stars. Here is the lowdown on the Heineken Champions Cup. No doubt about the headline news for the 2022-23 tournament. The Sharks, Stormers and the Bulls will mark South Africa's debut into Europe's premier club competition. If it goes...
BBC
Welsh Fire: Gary Kirsten to be replaced as head coach of men's franchise
Gary Kirsten is to be replaced as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's franchise after a winless campaign in The Hundred. Affected by star player withdrawals in both their first two campaigns, Welsh Fire finished bottom of the eight teams in 2022. They were seventh in the inaugural 2021...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England 'have got credibility now', says manager Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England are now established as genuine contenders as they prepare to meet World Cup holders France,...
Gareth Southgate deserves more respect in England – Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps believes Gareth Southgate is underappreciated in England as he hailed his counterpart ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash.Southgate is aiming to take England to the semi-finals for the second World Cup in succession, but standing in their way are the reigning champions.While Deschamps has been lauded for taking France to the title in Russia four years ago, Southgate came under scrutiny in the lead-up to the finals in Qatar after a winless run of six games saw England suffer Nations League relegation.🔜 Only one day left to wait...This quarter-final will be the 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 these...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Perpignan 5-19 Bristol - Bristol open European account with win
Bristol marked their return to the Challenge Cup with a win over Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral. Tries from Charles Piutau, Fitz Harding and Joe Jenkins helped Bristol race to a 19-0 lead over the Top14 side in the first 32 minutes. Prop Shahn Eru pulled one back for the...
IGN
WI-W vs EN-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 3rd ODI
West Indies Women will face England Women in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Friday. England Women have already sealed the series 2-0 with massive wins in the first two matches. West Indies Women on the other hand have been hurt badly and will look to play for pride.
Raheem Sterling WILL be involved against France, Gareth Southgate confirms as England ace returns to Qatar for World Cup
ENGLAND boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Raheem Sterling WILL be involved in tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final against France. But it is unclear whether the 28-year-old will be in the starting line up or on the bench. Sterling returned to England training on Friday having flown back to the UK to...
Comments / 0