Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Rita Lou Miller
Rita Lou Miller, 81, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at SBL Fayette County Hospital LTC in Vandalia, IL. Private services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
vandaliaradio.com
Wesley Glen Horath
Wesley Glen Horath, age 77, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com. Wesley was born on July 22, 1945 in Effingham County,...
vandaliaradio.com
Festival of Lights ready with several activities for 2nd weekend
The Festival of Lights is back for its second weekend at Rogier Park in Vandalia. Along with the lights, there will be several activities going on tonight. Vandalia City Clerk Carla Huhn says Sunny Days will have the Gingerbread Man character tonight from 5 pm to 8 pm. The Vandalia High School and Junior High Chorus will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation will hand out candy canes from 5 pm to 7 pm and Little Lambs Daycare will have a Light Up Christmas Necklaces and Rings Fundraiser from 6 pm to 8 pm.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Statehouse to hold annual Christmas Open House
The Vandalia Statehouse will hold its annual Christmas Open House this Saturday. The free festivities are set for 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday evening. The first 100 families to visit will receive the free Christmas ornament for this year. There will be cookies and hot apple cider provided and period and Christmas music will be performed by the Baroque Folk.
Comments / 0