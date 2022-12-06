The Festival of Lights is back for its second weekend at Rogier Park in Vandalia. Along with the lights, there will be several activities going on tonight. Vandalia City Clerk Carla Huhn says Sunny Days will have the Gingerbread Man character tonight from 5 pm to 8 pm. The Vandalia High School and Junior High Chorus will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation will hand out candy canes from 5 pm to 7 pm and Little Lambs Daycare will have a Light Up Christmas Necklaces and Rings Fundraiser from 6 pm to 8 pm.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO