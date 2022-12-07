ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Draws Generic Praise From Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Ahead Of Week 14 Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first opportunity to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. Pickett will have the advantage of opening his introduction to the rivalry at home in front of a friendly crowd at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers need to win the game to extend their current win streak to three games and the rookie signal caller’s performance will go a long way in determining the outcome.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

NFL Quarterback Class of 2020 Dominating 2022

Three quarterbacks were selected in the top six of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heisman winner Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins took preseason presumptive top pick Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, which left Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.
New York Post

Thomas and Spieth trash talk Tiger and Rory after win in ‘The Match’

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest installment of The Match on Saturday night outside Tampa, Fla. Thomas and Spieth rolled to a 3-and-2 win in 10 holes under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair. Thomas and Spieth combined for seven birdies compared to just one for Woods and McIlroy. “Hey Tiger and Rory … WHAT HAPPENED?” Thomas and Spieth spoofed on Twitter afterward. “How do you lose to us two? It’s all right, everybody does.” The event raised millions of dollars for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “[W]e were able to do something under the lights that never before happened in our sport, to be able to grow it in a different way,” Woods said on the TNT broadcast afterward. It was Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, while the other three made their debut in the made-for-TV event.
TAMPA, FL

