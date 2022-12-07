Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Lots to Consider in US 412 Expansion
A community briefing was held last night in Senath to discuss an important preliminary step to fund US 412 expansion between Kennett and the state line. Project Manager Dave Wyman of MoDOT says one of the major goals of the study is to determine various expansion options, including how to handle major intersections – keeping them as safe as possible.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage
The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
KFVS12
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
KFVS12
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chariton Leader
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
ktmoradio.com
MoDOT Schedules Work Near Dexter
SIKESTON – Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
KFVS12
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
kbsi23.com
Jackson R-2 district authors follow-up e-mail to parents
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) — The Jackson R-2 district has authored a follow-up e-mail to parents of students who currently face meal account deficits. Currently, the district has a deficit of at least $32,000, according to a previous KBSI story as well as the original e-mail to district parents, which was distributed last Friday evening.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau high school student claims title of best trumpet player in state
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Central High, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state. According to Cape Central High School, Dush was named first chair at the Missouri All-State Band audition. He was one of just 108 musicians across...
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
Missouri's new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state's newest U.S. Senator in November.
KMOV
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
