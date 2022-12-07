(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO