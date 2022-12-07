ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Lots to Consider in US 412 Expansion

A community briefing was held last night in Senath to discuss an important preliminary step to fund US 412 expansion between Kennett and the state line. Project Manager Dave Wyman of MoDOT says one of the major goals of the study is to determine various expansion options, including how to handle major intersections – keeping them as safe as possible.
SENATH, MO
Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage

The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
MISSOURI STATE
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
MO state’s timeline to purchase recreational marijuana

MISSOURI — Recreational marijuana is now officially legal in Missouri, but the odds are it can’t be legally purchased just yet. Amendment 3 has officially taken effect — which gives permission to any adult 21 and up. What hasn’t yet changed is buying marijuana. Dispensaries that have...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022

(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
MISSOURI STATE
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
MoDOT Schedules Work Near Dexter

SIKESTON – Route 114 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as construction crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to McCormick St. in Dexter. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months

Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
MISSOURI STATE
Jackson R-2 district authors follow-up e-mail to parents

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) — The Jackson R-2 district has authored a follow-up e-mail to parents of students who currently face meal account deficits. Currently, the district has a deficit of at least $32,000, according to a previous KBSI story as well as the original e-mail to district parents, which was distributed last Friday evening.
JACKSON, MO
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE

