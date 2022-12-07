ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MO

KFVS12

Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
ktmoradio.com

Caruthersville PD Finds Stolen Car

Caruthersville Police recovered a stolen car Wednesday. The car was found, according to the PD, on a parking lot on Playground Road. Multiple parts from the vehicle had been removed. The car was reported stolen in Dyersburg. This incident remains under investigation.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
ktmoradio.com

MSHP Makes Arrest in Stoddard County

The MSHP arrested a Wappapello man in Stoddard County Monday morning. 53 year old Donald Norman was arrested on a felony Butler County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man’s nap came to an abrupt ending when sheriff’s deputies arrested him for dealing drugs. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said deputies responded Tuesday, Dec. 6, to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a truck on County Road 478.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

Driver Seriously Hurt in Pemiscot County Crash

A Caruthersville man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when his vehicle hydroplaned on Route D in Pemiscot County, ran off the road, and overturned. The MSHP says 41 year old Matthew Young was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
WREG

5 adults, 3 teens arrested after several Dyersburg shootings occur hours apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday. Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized. It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three […]
DYERSBURG, TN
kbsi23.com

Man accused of shooting, killing two people in Qulin

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces murder and other charges after the shooting deaths of two women early Sunday morning in Qulin. Steven Timothy Scott faces two counts of murder first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
QULIN, MO
kttn.com

Former city clerk of Parma sentenced 7 years in prison on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution of $37,626

The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
PARMA, MO
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

