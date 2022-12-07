Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
ktmoradio.com
Caruthersville PD Finds Stolen Car
Caruthersville Police recovered a stolen car Wednesday. The car was found, according to the PD, on a parking lot on Playground Road. Multiple parts from the vehicle had been removed. The car was reported stolen in Dyersburg. This incident remains under investigation.
KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Stoddard County
The MSHP arrested a Wappapello man in Stoddard County Monday morning. 53 year old Donald Norman was arrested on a felony Butler County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
Kait 8
Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man’s nap came to an abrupt ending when sheriff’s deputies arrested him for dealing drugs. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said deputies responded Tuesday, Dec. 6, to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a truck on County Road 478.
8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD). DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found...
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau
SIH announced a workforce reduction on Wednesday, Dec. 7. School closures due to illness.
ktmoradio.com
Driver Seriously Hurt in Pemiscot County Crash
A Caruthersville man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when his vehicle hydroplaned on Route D in Pemiscot County, ran off the road, and overturned. The MSHP says 41 year old Matthew Young was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. The accident happened at 9:25 a.m.
5 adults, 3 teens arrested after several Dyersburg shootings occur hours apart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday. Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized. It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three […]
kbsi23.com
Man accused of shooting, killing two people in Qulin
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces murder and other charges after the shooting deaths of two women early Sunday morning in Qulin. Steven Timothy Scott faces two counts of murder first degree, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
kttn.com
Former city clerk of Parma sentenced 7 years in prison on stealing charge, ordered to pay restitution of $37,626
The former city clerk of Parma was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 5, after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the Missouri Bootheel town. Helen Frye was ordered by the New Madrid County Circuit Court to pay restitution of $37,626 to the city and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She received a suspended execution of sentence, meaning she will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
