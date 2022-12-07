The Chicago Cubs offseason began in earnest this past week at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as the team signed outfielder Cody Bellinger and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Remaining at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason is landing a free-agent shortstop in the form of either Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson. With Swanson being the most likely of the two free-agent shortstops for the Cubs, there is no question that the team will need to add more impact bats in order successfully improve their offense heading into 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO