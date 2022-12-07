Read full article on original website
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
CBS News
Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
Mets poach Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to add to stockpile of stars
The New York Mets continue their strong offseason, reportedly signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. The New York Mets have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They managed to retain stars like closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo on multi-year contracts. However, they did lose ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on a monstrous five-year contract. The Mets made multiple additions to their rotation upon deGrom’s exit, such as 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana.. Now, they have brought in one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.
Chicago Cubs News: Winter Meetings recap, Contreras, and more
The Chicago Cubs were able to complete two free-agent signings at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as the team signed former National League MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal worth $17.5MM and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year deal worth $68MM. One item on the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Jerome Walton edition
CINCINNATI REDS INFIELDER RON OESTER TURNS A DOUBLE PLAY DURING THE REDS VERSUS CHICAGO CUBS GAME AT WRIGLEY FIELD IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS. Yes, in all caps. Anyway: This photo has to be from 1990. Why? Because that’s obviously Jerome Walton sliding into second base, and he’s wearing a uniform with a belt. The Cubs wore beltless pants from 1972 through 1989 and switched back to belts in 1990. 1990 was also Ron Oester’s last year as a MLB player, so it can’t be later than that.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trey Mancini remains a target for first base
The Chicago Cubs offseason began in earnest this past week at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as the team signed outfielder Cody Bellinger and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Remaining at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason is landing a free-agent shortstop in the form of either Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson. With Swanson being the most likely of the two free-agent shortstops for the Cubs, there is no question that the team will need to add more impact bats in order successfully improve their offense heading into 2023.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: December 8
The White Sox purchased future Hall of Fame second baseman Eddie Collins from Connie Mack and the Philadelphia A’s. The price was incredible by on 1914 standards: $50,000 went to Mack, $15,000 went to Collins as a signing bonus, and then Collins was tendered a five-year guaranteed deal worth $75,000!
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
