BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
BBC
Tech layoffs at Meta, Twitter, Amazon: The good people helping Indians find jobs
After thousands of Indians working on temporary visas in the US lost their jobs in recent tech layoffs, their peers have come together to help them find work and stay in the country. California-based journalist Savita Patel reports. Amit (name changed on request), a software engineer, was recently laid off...
Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers. Its CEO just defended the hiring spree that caused the cuts
Amazon isn’t sorry about years of explosive growth and overhiring—even as it kicks off the largest job-cutting campaign in its history. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November that the company would begin laying off employees across multiple departments, and suggested terminations are likely to continue into 2023. Jassy’s comment came days after the New York Times reported the company had plans to lay off around 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Elon Musk tells remaining Twitter employees no more layoffs 'planned' and HQ will not move to Texas
Elon Musk held another meeting on Monday with his remaining Twitter employees, most of whom worked through the weekend for him.
Essence
Tech Companies Are Quietly Defunding Diversity Pledges And Industry Layoffs Are Hitting Black And Brown Workers Hardest—Experts Say The Message Is Clear
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
Robots are coming—and it doesn’t look pretty for workers. Get ready for long hours, less pay, and fewer jobs
A new study examining the effects of robots and automation on the Chinese labor market shows workers are under fire.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
abovethelaw.com
The Biden Administration Should Extend The 60-Day Grace Period For Laid-Off Skilled Immigrant Workers
By now, you’ve likely seen the headlines that immigrant workers who are part of the massive layoff of workers during this economic downturn will have just 60 days to find new employment or leave the country. Sixty days. But that’s not even the worst of it. The workers affected...
Employment and wages are up, so why all the economic gloom? Expert has a simple answer
IN ANY OTHER time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up — with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier.
More Iranians at imminent risk of execution: rights groups
Several Iranians were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over protests that have rocked the country's clerical regime, rights groups warned, after an international backlash over Iran's first hanging linked to the movement. Amnesty warned the life of another young man arrested over the protests, Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh, was also at risk "after a fast-tracked proceeding which did not resemble a trial".
World
Mass Bay Area tech layoffs thrust thousands of H-1B visa holders into frantic job hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of San Francisco Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Jeremy Hunt insists City reforms do not ‘unlearn the lessons’ of 2008 financial crisis – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to, he hopes, boost competition and growth.
Washington Examiner
PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report
Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
