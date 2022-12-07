ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chapelboro.com

CCS Staff Pursue Certification To Help Bring Tech to the Classroom

In an ever-digitizing world, knowing how to use the latest technologies is more important than ever. Nobody understands that better than the people training the next generation. That’s why 19 educators and staff from Chatham County Schools are pursuing a certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE)....
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease

UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail

Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC

