Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Affordable Housing and A Park: Chapel Hill Council Charts Future for Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted to move ahead with maintaining town control of a 36-acre property off Legion Road on Wednesday, setting up the local government to expand park land and reserve space for eventual affordable housing. The approval closed out a four-hour-long meeting and the council’s slate of...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Response to Moore County, Solarize Carrboro, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 9th. He discussed his response to the infrastructure attack in Moore County, the Solarize Carrboro initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
CCS Staff Pursue Certification To Help Bring Tech to the Classroom
In an ever-digitizing world, knowing how to use the latest technologies is more important than ever. Nobody understands that better than the people training the next generation. That’s why 19 educators and staff from Chatham County Schools are pursuing a certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE)....
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Legion Road Property, Complete Communities, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, December 8th. She discussed the Legion Road property, the Complete Communities Initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease
UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
WRAL
Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff. Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell...
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
cbs17
Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Homeland Security and the National Security Council are monitoring the power outages in North Carolina's Moore County after gunfire damaged critical infrastructure, causing blackouts.
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
The homeland security expert said he hadn’t heard of an attack on physical infrastructure like what occurred Saturday night having this large of an impact on a community before.
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Raleigh Walmart among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
Police said they have responded to Fuquay-Varina Middle School because of reports of a student with a gun.
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
Comments / 0