Aransas Pass, TX

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

By Mark Silberstein
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
Courtesy: Daniel Perkins
Early in the morning on Tuesday, November 15, the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department was summoned to a W. Main St. address after the crew of a Republic Services trash truck heard banging, only to learn a homeless man who fell asleep inside a dumpster outside Dairy Queen had an abrupt awakening when he found himself trapped in the receptacle filled with garbage when it was picked up. The truck’s automatic compactor began to squeeze him and the debris into a smaller pile when the driver stopped the mechanism in time. The Aransas Pass Fire Department was called for mutual aid to use their ladder truck to lift the man to safety.

Aransas Pass firefighter Ryan Taylor, 35, a three-year veteran with the department (left) and Kade Norman, 24, who has served in the city five years (right), hold a ‘Stokes’ basket like the one Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department used to package the homeless man after he was assessed for a broken pelvis he suffered after being tossed into the back of a trash truck. APFD brought its ladder truck and rescuers used a makeshift bridle made of webbing to hoist the man up out of the trash pile he’d been trapped into an awaiting ambulance nearby.
Aransas Pass Progress

It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as a ‘high angle rescue’ – was unachievable since the apparatus they would have needed – their own ladder truck - was in the shop for repairs. That’s when Aransas Pass was summoned and helped finish the job.

IVFD Acting Chief R.J. Thomas confirmed APFD was requested through a mutual aid pact they share with the neighboring city. The department’s ‘B’ company brought their aerial ladder truck and succeeded in providing a way out for rescuers who had to climb down into the trashfilled recesses of the truck, treat the injured man, and then wrapped him securely into a basket stretcher known as a ‘Stokes’ so he could be brought to a waiting Tri-County EMS ambulance.

Thomas could provide no specifics about the man, citing HIPPA regulations.

Friday, December 2, two of three Aransas Pass firefighters who assisted Ingleside recounted the harrowing events and praised the expert training and skills of members of both departments that brought about a happy ending to an unfortunate individual’s neardeath experience.

Ryan Taylor, 35, a three-year veteran with the Aransas Pass Fire Department and Kade Norman, 24, with the department five years, were both asleep in the bunk room of the fire station when they abruptly awoke to answer the call to assist Ingleside. Both men had just started the second day of their 48-hour shift. They were joined by fellow firefighter John Baker, considered an expert in facilitating such rescues.

Climbing aboard Ladder 1, all three raced to the scene, a little baffled by the description of the emergency relayed through the Aransas Pass 9-11 dispatcher.

“Subject stuck in a dumpster,” Taylor remembers the initial details they received, wondering, why did Ingleside need the help of Aransas Pass for something like that? As soon as they pulled up on location, he immediately acquiesced. Ingleside’s rescuers, including Lt. Austin Martin, had already lowered himself into the trashfilled truck and was treating the homeless man for what would later be determined to be a pelvic fracture. If the victim wasn’t immobilized properly, Taylor said he could have bled to death from internal injuries.

Martin, and Baker together as a team, Taylor noted, made the perfect union to assure a capable rescue of this nature would prove flawless. “They were the perfect people to have at the scene,” Taylor said.

“It was real cold,” Taylor recalled that morning, learning the homeless man had crawled into the dumpster behind the Dairy Queen at 2611 Hwy. 361 in Ingleside.

“Dumpsters block wind real well,” said Taylor.

The Republic driver had no idea the man was inside the trash container until he heard his screams of agony and banging on the truck’s steel walls. The vehicle’s compactor was already crushing the debris inside and had he not stopped when he did the man would most certainly have died.

Despite his serious injuries when he was thrown in the back of the truck, Taylor said somehow the victim managed to crawl to the top of the garbage pile, an awful mess if you can imagine since he was probably waist deep – if not higher – in food that made its way into the trash.

“It could have been a much different type of call,” Taylor remarked. “It would have been a recovery, rather than a rescue.”

Ingleside rescuers had been able to access the man, using a specially designed ‘roof’ ladder that gripped the exterior of the entry point.

“They needed our ladder to hoist him out,” Taylor explained, the group creating a modified bridle using webbing they connected to a ‘Stokes’ basket, a type of stretcher, placing the victim securely inside before he was lifted to safety.

“It was surreal,” Taylor admitted, the first time he could remember the department’s ladder truck ever being used for this type of rescue.

“What saved him was that we were within the ‘golden hour’ for trauma,” explained Taylor, that in less than 60 minutes a victim with such serious injuries could already be losing blood internally and his internal organs might shut down at any time, a process known as ‘shock’ that could prove deadly.

“I could hear him. He was in a lot of pain,” Taylor said of the screams coming from the victim.

“Somebody was watching out for him,” Taylor continued, believing it may have been Providence that saved this man from a terrible fate.

“Mutual aid is top notch around here,” Taylor emphasized, discussing the positive relationships Aransas Pass shares with so many neighboring fire departments – especially Ingleside.

“The professionalism of everyone at the scene was absolute,” said Taylor. “It went really smooth,” he remarked of the rescue.

