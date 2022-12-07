Community in Focus

The latest information on the Aransas Pass Community Enrichment events!

Join us for a Tree Lighting ceremony on December 7t at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Park. We will light the area with Christmas cheer while receiving a special appearance from Santa, enjoying hot cocoa, and singing Christmas Carols!

If you are interested in getting involved in your city, visit the city website, and view the available board openings.

Civic Center

Don’t forget to come play Pickleball at the Civic Center!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday 9-11:00 a.m., and every Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m.

For more information call (361) 758-0009.

Senior Meetings & Events at the Civic Center

Our upcoming senior meetings are going to be fun and festive, and we truly hope to see you there!

Our next meeting will be on December 12 from 1-2:00 p.m. We will have sweets and treats and make Christmas decorations!

For more information call (361) 758-0009.

Ed & Hazel Richmond Public Library

This week we invite everyone to come to the library to check out our featured author, Deanna Raybourn.

Raybourn is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling novelist and a sixth generation Texan. She is best known for her Victorian mystery series featuring the Lady Julia Grey books and the Veronica Speedwell books. Raybourn’s latest novel and her first contemporary novelis is titled Killers of a Certain Age. The book is about four sixtyyear- old female assassins who must band together to take out their nemesis as they prepare for retirement. Billie, Mary Alice, Helen, and Natalie are four friends that have worked for an elite network of assassins for forty years. In this action-packed thriller the women realize they’ve been marked for death by one of their own, so it’s kill or be killed.

Remember to visit the library for Storytime with Mr. Kippy. We have two Storytime options, our regular times every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

F.Y.I. GED/HSE classes have returned to the library every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Anyone that is interested will need to come by the library and pick up a registration form before attending the class. The registration form is forwarded to San Patricio Adult Literacy Council for processing. The SPALC is the organization sponsoring the class.