ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Rotary Donation Supports Police Toy Drive

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCeUw_0jaBin5Q00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PZTg_0jaBin5Q00

Pictured are Aransas Pass Rotarians Jason Reeves, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Club President Dean Thomas, and Karen Gayle along with Aransas Pass Police Department Sgt. Antonio Davila, Linda Arismendez, Cammie Duhon, Assist. Chief Lynn Pearce, Chief Eric Blanchard, Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, Det. Troy Poe, Fire Chief Nathan Kelly, and City Manager Gary Edwards. Members of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) present a $1,000 check to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard (center) to be used for the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive, benefiting local children and teens who otherwise might not have a Merry Christmas. Blanchard was told by Rotary member and former Aransas Pass Mayor Karen Gayle the money could also be applied to Christmas dinners the department purchases with charitable contributions to help feed many of those same families. The project is also a collaboration with Crossroads Church. A bin to collect donated toys (center, front) remains in the lobby of the police department and the public is urged to donate items for boys, girls, and teens of all ages. The lobby at 600 Cleveland Blvd. is open 24/7. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need

Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

, , , , Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources. Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business

, , , In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Making Christmas Merrier

Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

An Eye for Trouble?

Aransas Pass Police confirm they’ve set up this portable surveillancecamerasystemneartheintersectionofHarrison and Cleveland Boulevards, pointed in the direction of the holiday Christmas display across from City Hall. When The Progress asked why, the newspaper was told it was at the request of the Chamber of Commerce after reports some objects in the display have been “stolen” since it went up just before Thanksgiving. Who is the ‘Grinch’ and what was taken? Rosemary Vega, CEO/President of the Chamber, shared the items a thief walked away with include “brand new ornaments”.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Last of the Year

, , , Crowds took advantage of nice weather Saturday, December 3 to visit the final Market Days for 2022 at the VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Shoppers had many choices to buy food items, crafts like bird houses with seasonal décor, jewelry, artwork, plants, and quilts, just to name a few.The event keeps growing in popularity and organizers have already set dates for Market Days to return in 2023. Next year they’ll continue to be Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. February 4-5, April 1-2, June 3-4, August 5-6, October 7-8, and Dec. 2-3.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired. City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family. “As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said. Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

The Holiday in Lights

, , , An Aransas Pass Department of Public Works employee climbs a ladder to attach lights and garland to a street pole along Commercial St. downtown Wednesday, November 23. The result, bright holiday lights visible in the evening, each one in the design of a snowflake, many poles also displaying a holiday themed banner. The downtown mercantile area is not what it was in its heyday, but the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and store and restaurant owners who still offer goods and services along Commercial St. and nearby invite you to come check them out and support small business. 
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Realtor Makes Holiday Dream Come True

, , , , , A line forms down a portion of S. Commercial St. and around the block on Goodnight Ave. in downtown Aransas Pass on a brisk morning, Tuesday, November 22. Those in need of some help for Thanksgiving patiently waited for a free turkey and all the fixings, distributed by Dream Team Realtors, the fourth-year owner Lisa Barker has committed to giving back to the local community, with the help of Crossroads Church. Barker was prepared, assembling 75 bags of food. It’s been a particularly difficult year for many in Aransas Pass, especially those on fixed incomes dealing with the high-cost inflation is having on food prices. Jeanette Ward, 59, of Aransas Pass lives off Social Security Disability Insurance. She heard about the giveaway on Facebook. While 66-year-old Noe Corona of Aransas Pass is currently unemployed. He learned about the free turkeys through word-ofmouth. “Happy Thanksgiving!” Dream Team Realtors staff remarked as they gave out the food. “Thank you,” and, “God bless,” was heard many times in return.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass GED Program Battles Stigma, Raises Hopes

, , , Drop out. Failure. There’s a definite stigma associated with those in our society some would categorize as poorly educated. Many are ‘street smart’ and have managed to get along, while that same group may not be ‘book smart’. Depending on the situation it can create roadblocks to success. Some jobs that require a minimum of a high school education a perfect example. In a spacious meeting room, just off the main entrance to the Ed and Hazel Richmond Public Library at 110 N. Lamont St. in Aransas Pass, two women are helping to eradicate that stigma, one individual...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Saltwater Christmas Parade to Light Up Downtown Aransas Pass

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce hopes to make the community merry and bright as the holiday season approaches. Rosemary Vega, chamber president and chief executive officer, said the organization’s annual Saltwater Christmas Parade seeks to do just that from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Aransas Pass. A Christmastime staple for the last decade, Vega said the parade and related festivities celebrate togetherness and holiday cheer for all. “Our whole goal behind the Saltwater Christmas was to celebrate a holiday season spirit for the community of Aransas Pass,” she said. “We want everyone to feel good about the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APISD Honors November Panthers of the Month

Special is defined as of a distinct or particular kind of character, which perfectly describes the actions and manners of the Aransas Pass Independent School District’s November 2022 Panthers of the Month honorees. Awardees were recognized during the Nov. 14 Board of Trustees meeting, where information from their nominators were read aloud and each Panther of the Month posed for a photograph with Board of Trustees secretary Edel Deases, place 6, upon receiving a token of appreciation for their efforts. Both students and staff members throughout each campus and the administrative building were named as the month’s honorees because they had exhibited...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APISD Attendance Down, Sickness Up; Await Students on the Mend

As its attendance rate recently dropped to 92 percent, Aransas Pass Independent School District administrators noted sickness has been on the rise. The district as a whole strives for a daily attendance rate of 95 percent. With a plethora of illness apparent throughout each of its campuses, Superintendent Cara Cooke said it’s not to cause alarm as with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of closing down buildings and taking an abundance of new precautionary measures, Cooke said practices in place set by the pandemic will continue to ensure students and staff members remain in a safe environment. “We have had a lot of...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Making Ends Meet

, Stretching from one end of the cafeteria to the other, third, fourth, and fifth graders are competing to see which class can collect and donate the most non-perishable food items at Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass – all to help local families in need this Thanksgiving holiday season. Lisa Barker of Dream Team Realtors downtown came up with the idea, placing some of the items in free food boxes she had erected outside two Aransas Pass schools, the rest destined for the food bank run by Tri-County Christian Services. “Help make someone’s holiday extra special,” a flyer for the food drive reads.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

136
Followers
59
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy