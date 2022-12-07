Rotary Donation Supports Police Toy Drive

Pictured are Aransas Pass Rotarians Jason Reeves, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Club President Dean Thomas, and Karen Gayle along with Aransas Pass Police Department Sgt. Antonio Davila, Linda Arismendez, Cammie Duhon, Assist. Chief Lynn Pearce, Chief Eric Blanchard, Det. Sgt. Frank Kent, Det. Troy Poe, Fire Chief Nathan Kelly, and City Manager Gary Edwards. Members of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) present a $1,000 check to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard (center) to be used for the annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive, benefiting local children and teens who otherwise might not have a Merry Christmas. Blanchard was told by Rotary member and former Aransas Pass Mayor Karen Gayle the money could also be applied to Christmas dinners the department purchases with charitable contributions to help feed many of those same families. The project is also a collaboration with Crossroads Church. A bin to collect donated toys (center, front) remains in the lobby of the police department and the public is urged to donate items for boys, girls, and teens of all ages. The lobby at 600 Cleveland Blvd. is open 24/7. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.