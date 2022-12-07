Making Christmas Merrier
Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
