Aransas Pass, TX

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

By Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.

