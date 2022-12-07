ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
a-z-animals.com

These Three Warthogs Thought The Watering Hole Was Safe

In the wild, be careful of your surroundings. One warthog learned the hard way that stopping for a mid-day drink requires vigilance when a crocodile came up out of the water. Three warthogs stand at the edge of a watering hole. Meanwhile, a crocodile approaches in the river. Although warthogs are herbivores and do not eat other animals, they still have formidable tusks that they can use for defense. Warthogs eat roots and often dig for them in the muddy banks near the water. They drink from the water, unaware that a crocodile is just moments away from coming up. In a burst of movement, a crocodile captures one of the warthogs in its powerful jaws. The other two run away.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teenager Launches Dead Tree Into the Grand Canyon

Let’s face it, teenagers aren’t typically known for making the best decisions. However, one TikTok video shows one teen boy taking this to another level, dangerously hurling a dead tree off the rim of the Grand Canyon. Many would view it as common sense that we don’t throw...
Outsider.com

Deer Filmed Playing in California Surf in Rare Moment Caught on Camera

Traditionally, deer don’t seem to mind the cold. That’s probably why these playful California deer are just fine playing in the chilly California surf waters. It’s an unusual sight, that’s for sure. All as a group of deer hand out along California’s Monterey Peninsula recently, caught on video as they enjoy some time strolling along the beach and playing in the surf.
CALIFORNIA STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sand Fleas in California

California is a large state that is home to about 300 species of mammals, 600 types of birds, and 765 insects. Many animals are referred to as sand fleas, despite not being fleas at all, ad depending on the specific type of animal referred to, sand fleas can be classified as either insects or crustaceans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Good News Network

Two Channel Island Plants Found Nowhere Else are Off Endangered Species List and Now Flourishing

Two plants that live on California’s Channel Islands and nowhere else on earth have reached recovery thanks to Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections. The Santa Cruz Island dudleya and island bedstraw are now recommended for delisting after the Fish and Wildlife Service restored their population to flourishing levels with the help of partners like the Nature Conservancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy