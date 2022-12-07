Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
Hop Protocol to soon debut on zkSync 2.0
Matter Labs has published an official blog post to inform the community that the plan to bring Hop Protocol live on zkSync 2.0 is in the pipeline. A tentative timeline is awaited; however, the objective will be to strengthen further the dream of increasing personal freedom by making Ethereum scalable and accessible to a larger number of users.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether; Starbucks' Web3 Splash
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. The most valuable crypto stories for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Ethereum developers determined the network’s next hard fork, called “Shanghai,” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will include code known as EIP 4895 that will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Plus, Starbucks Odyssey launches its Web3-powered experience in beta to certain rewards members of the coffee giant in the U.S.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum up 4% after staked ETH withdrawal revelation
Ethereum (ETH) developers will prioritize the withdrawal of staked ETH in the Shanghai upgrade scheduled to hold as early as March 2023. A Twitter thread from Tim Beiko revealed that the developers discussed the scope of the Shanghai upgrade and the “EVM Object Format” (EOF) implementation. EOF is a group of Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) that will help to upgrade the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). These EIPs include 3540, 3670, 4200, 4570, and 5450.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
cryptonewsz.com
Aptos & Livepeer collaborate & boost next-gen creator economy
The mutually beneficial collaboration of Livepeer and Aptos is good news. Incidentally, Livepeer is a decentralized video-streaming network, joining up with Aptos. It will now be in the position of offering a completely uninterrupted and smoothly functioning viewing experience to all of its connected users. To provide further benefits and offer convenience to its users, this joining hands of the two entities will see the users and creators receiving a massive boost in being extremely user-friendly and cost-effective.
cryptonewsz.com
GammaSwap officially launches on the Arbitrum Network
GammaSwap recently released a tweet about officially launching on the Arbitrum network. The integration will help GammaSwap collaborate with Arbitrum to be a part of the upcoming DeFi innovation. The platform shared a string of tweets to inform users about the launch. According to GammaSwap, Arbitrum stands among the leaders...


altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Ethereum merge is reducing high amounts of energy: here’s how
Ethereum is the second leading cryptocurrency on the market right now, and its popularity has risen since it provides more than a way to make fast transactions. Although Bitcoin paved the way for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has everything an investor would want from such an environment, from transactional benefits to a world of NFTs, Dapps, DAOs and much more.
usethebitcoin.com
Ethereum’s Next Network Upgrade Slated For March 2023
Ethereum’s Shanghai hard fork will have a target release time frame of March 2023 and will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Subsequently, following a second hard fork called Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844. Ethereum’s Shanghai Hard Fork Upgrade. On December 8 discussion at the 151st Ethereum...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and...
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside
While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
