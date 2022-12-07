ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman assaulted with Christmas tree in Butler County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Saxonburg man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. Investigators said the incident happened Tuesday night at a location on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. Police said there was a verbal altercation between...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’

Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
