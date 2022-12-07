Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November. Residents of the home — who...
Man killed in shooting in New Kensington, victim identified
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m. The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building. Investigators have identified...
Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified...
Washington County man shot to death, coroner says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Shooting in Washington County results in fatality
There are also reports of a fatal shooting in Washington County last night. 30-year-old Thomas Davis was shot in Canton Township just before 8 last night near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street.
1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
Police: Woman assaulted with Christmas tree in Butler County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a Saxonburg man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. Investigators said the incident happened Tuesday night at a location on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. Police said there was a verbal altercation between...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
Drug forfeitures, seizures fund police equipment purchases in Westmoreland County
The Allegheny Township Police Department is doing away with its “bring your own gun to work” routine with help from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. The department used $9,300 it received from District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli to buy 15 department-issued 9 mm handguns and holsters for all of its officers, Chief Duane Fisher said.
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman accused in a deadly shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in October appeared in court Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. Keaundre Crews and Maurissa Spencer are both facing charges in connection with...
wccsradio.com
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. 35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. A "verbal altercation" between Bandi...
Saxonburg police warning community after recent catalytic converter thefts
SAXONBURG, Pa. — Saxonburg police are looking for the thieves who allegedly stole some catalytic converters in the area. Tonight, the police are putting out a warning to the community. Detective Michael Hartman said thieves targeted a car in a family’s driveway last week along Hemlock Court, cutting off...
Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont
DORMONT, Pa. — A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday. Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats. On Wednesday at...
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
Comments / 0