iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
iBerkshires.com
Local Leaders Advocate for Berkshires Inclusion in East/West Rail Plans
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.
iBerkshires.com
Virtual Meeting on Baby Bonds Program Findings
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A study on establishing a "baby bonds" program will be released on Monday during a virtual event beginning at noon. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg convened a Baby Bonds Task Force earlier this year to explore the creation of the bonds in Massachusetts. The release of the...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Holiday Markets, Music, and Parades
With just a couple of weeks until Christmas, holiday cheer is spreading in the county. This weekend's events range from photos with Santa to lyrical concerts and bazaars. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Photos with Santa Holiday Event. All Seasons Realty Group, Cheshire. The...
iBerkshires.com
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County
There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Boys Open Year with Tourney Title
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Mount Everett boys basketball team Friday used a balanced scoring attack to build a big lead and held off a furious comeback effort by McCann Tech to take a 51-42 win in the championship game of the Eagles Holiday Classic at Franklin Tech. Sean...
