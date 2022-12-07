ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg9H6_0jaBezrQ00

Ohio Department of Education. Photo by WEWS.

An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education.

Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

Multiple education advocates and workforce representatives gave their input on the massive new bill that would upend the current Ohio Department of Education and State Board of Education.

Many of them supported certain parts of the bill, such as emphasis on career technical education, but many also had hesitations about directing the chain of command to the governor’s office, and stripping the board of education’s power. Others criticized the rushed lame-duck timeline and lack of materials to fully view and vet the proposed bill.

SB 178, if passed, would restructure the entire department of education, creating a new administrative division under the governor’s office. The agency, called the Department of Education and Workforce, would have two divisions under it, one for primary and secondary education and another for career technical education.

The State Board of Education, however, would have less on its agenda, with the bill chopping duties down to selecting a state superintendent of public instruction and enforcing teacher licensure and conduct rules.

The membership of the board would not change if the bill goes through, which would have to happen before the end of December, the end of the current General Assembly.

Some current members of the Ohio State Board of Education spoke out against the measure , accusing sponsors of making the move because of the most recent election , in which three progressive-leaning candidates were elected, replacing a DeWine-appointee and two other conservative-leaning members who spoke in support of legislation prohibiting “divisive” concepts and race-based history lessons in Ohio schools.

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, supporters said reforming the state’s Department of Education could be a welcome way to focus on training a workforce that could improve the economy in Ohio.

The Ohio School Boards Association supports the idea of boosting career technical education, but had concerns about the restructuring of the state board of education.

“At the core of our existence is the belief that education in Ohio will be at its best when the interests of the people are served through publicly elected boards and the State Board of Education is no different,” said Nicole Piscitani, lobbyist for the OSBA, who also proposed that the board be fully elected, rather than partly elected, partly governor-appointed, as it is now.

There were interested parties who testified during the meeting wanting to hear more about the bill than they have so far. Some complained that the language of bill isn’t accessible to the public on the Ohio Legislature’s website. As of Tuesday evening, the only language is a one-page document indicating the sponsor’s intent to reform the department.

“Now, the General Assembly comes again, promising transparency, effectiveness, and democracy if we the people just hand over our choices and children,” said Union County resident Kyle Garrett. “Where is that transparency? Certainly not on the legislature’s website.”

Anthony Podojil, of the Alliance for High Quality Education, said his group wants more answers on the engagement of a new administration with stakeholders, how feedback would be received and the public presence of a new department.

“Questions like these have been at the forefront of our members’ minds these past few days, and the largely unspecific SB 178 fails to provide answers, which creates serious unease among our members,” Podojil said.

But committee chair state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, said urgency in resolving issues at the department of education and the state board was necessary and so far missing.

He complimented the intentions of board members and the interim superintendent of public instruction, but said board meetings in particular devolve into disorganization, where “nothing is getting accomplished.”

“There’s haggling, there’s arguing, there’s mostly discussion over parliamentary procedure in the board,” said Brenner, who is a non-voting, “ex officio” member of the board due to his status as a legislator.

Brenner pushed for passage of the bill, though he acknowledged it “is not perfect, it needs some work.”

The measure now moves to the Senate floor for a vote, which could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon. If passed, the bill then moves on to the House for consideration.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Private school voucher expansion will bring about school choice, Ohio GOP sponsor says

“Parents know the needs of their children more than the state does,” Ashtabula Republican state Sen. Sandra O’Brien said this week of her attempt to expand private school vouchers in Ohio. Appearing before the Ohio Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee, O’Brien said Senate Bill 368 would “capitalize on this rising desire to give parents the […] The post Private school voucher expansion will bring about school choice, Ohio GOP sponsor says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Bill overhauling control of public education passes Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to strip the State Board of Education of most of its powers and redirect control over the implementation of education policy to the governor’s office. Several top Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine, have signaled their support for the 2,144-page proposal to rename the […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.

Thank you for your editorial highlighting the recklessness of overhauling our election system during the lame-duck session of the legislature (”GOP shouldn’t rush voting-law changes in lame-duck-session,” Dec. 7). Every Ohioan has a right to have their vote count, and many of the measures a Senate committee is stuffing into House Bill 458 would make it that much harder for significant populations to vote, including people with disabilities, low-income people who don’t drive, and college students.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Ohio’s colleges and universities introduced

A bill that would specifically ban mandates for COVID-19 vaccines at colleges and universities in Ohio was introduced Tuesday in a House committee. House Bill 747’s messaging, authored by Republican state Rep. Scott Lipps, promotes bodily autonomy when it comes to refusing vaccinations, even in medical school programs. “By requiring vaccines and discriminating against individuals […] The post Bill to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Ohio’s colleges and universities introduced appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Most Ohio Republicans won’t disavow support for Trump

What does it take for Ohio’s Republican leaders to say they won’t support Donald Trump? Apparently dining with people who deny the Holocaust and express affection for Nazis — and Trump’s own call for the “termination” of the Constitution — aren’t enough. Since Trump’s Nov. 22 dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes and his Dec. […] The post Most Ohio Republicans won’t disavow support for Trump appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training

After Ohio’s State Board of Education heard days of criticism, along with legislation to potentially strip them of powers, the body is now preparing for yet another discussion on a resolution being seen as anti-trans. With that in mind, several groups representing LGBTQ youth and adults have offered a little education of their own. In […] The post Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy