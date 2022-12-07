My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall my many references to my regular reader, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is a real person and is a regular reader. He’s been a very close friend for decades, and he’s a remarkable chap. He is just returned from an adventure that fulfilled a life-long goal — walking on the ice of Antarctica. Through the magic of modern technology, even near the bottom of the Earth (though I hear Australians and folks from New Zealand disagree) Jeff was able to keep his many social media followers up to date on such things as penguins, blue ice and a near-constant feeling of seasickness while transiting the Drake Passage, the roughest waters in the world.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO