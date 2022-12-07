Read full article on original website
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
'No Chance' Amy Coney Barrett Will Recuse Herself from LGBT Rights Case
The Supreme Court will decide whether a Colorado anti-discrimination law violated a Christian website developer's constitutional rights.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
What does the same-sex marriage bill actually do? What to know after Senate passed it
The legislation’s passage marks a significant step in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality.
GOP Rep. Who Attended Gay Son's Wedding Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Bill — Again
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) wasn’t won over by religious liberty changes by Senate Republicans.
The Gay Nephew Of The Lawmaker Who Cried While Voting Against Marriage Equality Has A Message For Her
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler went viral for her teary (and unsuccessful) plea to stop the Respect for Marriage Act. Her gay nephew wants a word.
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted in Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act passed a final vote in the House with bipartisan support. It will now be sent to President Bien to be signed into law.
The Supreme Court Heard Arguments About Whether People Can Refuse To Create Websites For Same-Sex Marriages
Lawyers for the Colorado web designer say her First Amendment rights are on the line, but the justices seemed at odds over whether such a case would allow others to discriminate against interracial or disabled couples.
Gay Lawmaker Receives Chilling Bomb Threat Accusing Him Of 'Grooming' Kids
Police searched the home of California state Sen. Scott Wiener, an advocate for LGBTQ rights, after the threat.
Gorsuch suggests Colorado baker forced to go through 'reeducation program'
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch interrogated Colorado 's solicitor general Monday, asking whether the state forced a Christian baker to undergo a "reeducation program" when he refused to create a custom cake celebrating same-sex marriage on the basis that it goes against his sincere religious beliefs. Gorsuch's remark toward Colorado...
Supreme Court leans toward web designer over refusal to work on same-sex weddings
WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic toward an evangelical Christian web designer’s bid to avoid working on same-sex weddings as they weighed the latest clash between religious conservatives and LGBTQ rights. But after two-and-a-half hours of arguments that included a broad array of tough...
House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden
Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
LGBTQ discrimination is illegal in Colorado — but other states don’t have similar laws in place
Could a business owner potentially be able to deny gay people a service that she provides for straight people?. One of the most talked-about and likely consequential Supreme Court cases on the docket this term is whether a Colorado web designer can legally refuse to provide a service to potential customers because of their sexual orientation — something Colorado state law currently prohibits — under the First Amendment.
House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
Supreme Court hears First Amendment case on gay rights
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a free speech case regarding gay marriage. In 303 Creative v. Elenis, website designer Lorie Smith is preemptively suing the state of Colorado over its Anti-Discrimination Act that bars businesses from discriminating against people for their sexual orientation. Smith wants to post a...
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters say that...
GOP is divorced from reality on gay marriage | BIDLACK
My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall my many references to my regular reader, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is a real person and is a regular reader. He’s been a very close friend for decades, and he’s a remarkable chap. He is just returned from an adventure that fulfilled a life-long goal — walking on the ice of Antarctica. Through the magic of modern technology, even near the bottom of the Earth (though I hear Australians and folks from New Zealand disagree) Jeff was able to keep his many social media followers up to date on such things as penguins, blue ice and a near-constant feeling of seasickness while transiting the Drake Passage, the roughest waters in the world.
