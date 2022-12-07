ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gorsuch suggests Colorado baker forced to go through 'reeducation program'

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch interrogated Colorado 's solicitor general Monday, asking whether the state forced a Christian baker to undergo a "reeducation program" when he refused to create a custom cake celebrating same-sex marriage on the basis that it goes against his sincere religious beliefs. Gorsuch's remark toward Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

Supreme Court leans toward web designer over refusal to work on same-sex weddings

WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic toward an evangelical Christian web designer’s bid to avoid working on same-sex weddings as they weighed the latest clash between religious conservatives and LGBTQ rights. But after two-and-a-half hours of arguments that included a broad array of tough...
CBS Minnesota

House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden

Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
WISCONSIN STATE
grid.news

LGBTQ discrimination is illegal in Colorado — but other states don’t have similar laws in place

Could a business owner potentially be able to deny gay people a service that she provides for straight people?. One of the most talked-about and likely consequential Supreme Court cases on the docket this term is whether a Colorado web designer can legally refuse to provide a service to potential customers because of their sexual orientation — something Colorado state law currently prohibits — under the First Amendment.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage

(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
straightarrownews.com

Supreme Court hears First Amendment case on gay rights

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a free speech case regarding gay marriage. In 303 Creative v. Elenis, website designer Lorie Smith is preemptively suing the state of Colorado over its Anti-Discrimination Act that bars businesses from discriminating against people for their sexual orientation. Smith wants to post a...
COLORADO STATE
WKRN News 2

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

GOP is divorced from reality on gay marriage | BIDLACK

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will likely recall my many references to my regular reader, Jeff. As it turns out, Jeff is a real person and is a regular reader. He’s been a very close friend for decades, and he’s a remarkable chap. He is just returned from an adventure that fulfilled a life-long goal — walking on the ice of Antarctica. Through the magic of modern technology, even near the bottom of the Earth (though I hear Australians and folks from New Zealand disagree) Jeff was able to keep his many social media followers up to date on such things as penguins, blue ice and a near-constant feeling of seasickness while transiting the Drake Passage, the roughest waters in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy