Iowa State

Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
racer.com

Inside the SCCA: Surviving the Big One with David Pintaric

My guest on this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is a guy who’s been around a lap or two. He’s won two national championships and he survived a huge wreck at Road America… so he knows a thing or two about safety. GT-1 and Trans Am driver David Pintaric talked with me about all the things that have to go right to walk away from a huge shunt.
Motorious

Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap

It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
racer.com

IndyCar's new '100 Days To Indy' docuseries to air on The CW

IndyCar’s long-awaited entry into the sports docuseries genre will take place next spring as the first of a six-part feature titled ‘100 Days to Indy’ will begin airing on The CW with rebroadcasts following soon after on VICE TV. Filming will commence leading into the season and...

Comments / 0

