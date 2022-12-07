It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.

