Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly one of the finalists for the Stanford head-coaching job. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Thursday that Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are among the final contenders for the gig. According to Mandel, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO