Meme coins have been around since 2013, but it was late in 2020 that they gained traction around the globe. Elon Musk endorsed the very idea of it, and people jumped right into it, making the price of Dogecoin soar. The trend continued with Shiba Inu following the legacy and cherishing the same whopping returns on a tiny investment. This did set the track for other meme coins, and many later on were introduced. Initially, it worked out, and everything seemed to be sliding down a smooth lane, but over time, the market froze and expected something more than the conventional meme coin framework could ever offer.

19 HOURS AGO