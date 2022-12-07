ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptopotato.com

Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees

Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
bitcoinist.com

Experts Suggest Sparklo (SPRK) As Best Alternative Investment Over ChainLink (LINK) And Stellar (XLM)

Investors must look for profitable cryptos as the cryptocurrency market corrects from the previous bearish trend. Many cryptocurrencies were affected by the last general bearish trend, leaving some cryptos losing every value while others declined. It has then been challenging to find a cryptocurrency that has not been affected by the bearish sentiment or will provide gains in the coming months.
altcoinbuzz.io

6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December

What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
bitcoinist.com

A Narrative On How Big Eyes Coin Stands Out Among Other Meme Coins – What Is Binance Coin & How Does Solana Intend To Deprive Us Of Our Right To Authority?

Meme coins have been around since 2013, but it was late in 2020 that they gained traction around the globe. Elon Musk endorsed the very idea of it, and people jumped right into it, making the price of Dogecoin soar. The trend continued with Shiba Inu following the legacy and cherishing the same whopping returns on a tiny investment. This did set the track for other meme coins, and many later on were introduced. Initially, it worked out, and everything seemed to be sliding down a smooth lane, but over time, the market froze and expected something more than the conventional meme coin framework could ever offer.
bitcoinist.com

Looking To Maximize Profits In The Bear Market? Buy Rocketize, Loopring, And Ethereum

The crypto market is currently experiencing a large influx of new tokens. However, not all of these tokens would enjoy a significant rise in value over time. Thus, if you’re looking to maximize your gains in the crypto space, especially in the current bear market, consider buying Rocketize (JATO), Loopring (LRC), and Ethereum (ETH).

Comments / 0

Community Policy