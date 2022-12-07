Read full article on original website
Related
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
zycrypto.com
Gargantuan Feat: Staked Ether Withdrawals Are Coming In March 2023, Core Developers Concur
Ethereum core developers revealed on a call on December 8 that the network’s next, highly-anticipated hard fork, Shanghai, allowing users to withdraw staked ETH, might go live as early as March next year. Shanghai Is Scheduled To Launch In March 2023. The next major Ethereum upgrade, which will enable...
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
msn.com
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Ripping The Charts And Has Raised Close To 10 Million Usd Already — Is It Able To Compete With Ethereum Or Solana?
A couple of years back, only Bitcoin or Ethereum were endorsed as the pioneers of the crypto industry. They, for sure, hold the largest market share, and nobody denies this fact, but the trends largely have shifted as more coins are coming in, with enough potential to rattle the charts.
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
bitcoinist.com
Experts Suggest Sparklo (SPRK) As Best Alternative Investment Over ChainLink (LINK) And Stellar (XLM)
Investors must look for profitable cryptos as the cryptocurrency market corrects from the previous bearish trend. Many cryptocurrencies were affected by the last general bearish trend, leaving some cryptos losing every value while others declined. It has then been challenging to find a cryptocurrency that has not been affected by the bearish sentiment or will provide gains in the coming months.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, And Polygon Are High-Rewarding Altcoins You Will Not Regret Investing In
Patient investors have higher chances of earning big in the coming year, as certain crypto assets could be profitable purchases in the long run. Filecoin (FIL) and Polygon (MATIC) lead the list of these crypto assets, and the buzzing new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is not far behind. The...
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
bitcoinist.com
A Narrative On How Big Eyes Coin Stands Out Among Other Meme Coins – What Is Binance Coin & How Does Solana Intend To Deprive Us Of Our Right To Authority?
Meme coins have been around since 2013, but it was late in 2020 that they gained traction around the globe. Elon Musk endorsed the very idea of it, and people jumped right into it, making the price of Dogecoin soar. The trend continued with Shiba Inu following the legacy and cherishing the same whopping returns on a tiny investment. This did set the track for other meme coins, and many later on were introduced. Initially, it worked out, and everything seemed to be sliding down a smooth lane, but over time, the market froze and expected something more than the conventional meme coin framework could ever offer.
bitcoinist.com
IMPT Raises $2.5M in The Last Week of Its Presale: Only 2 Days Left to Buy at Presale Price
The IMPT presale has raised another $2.5 million in its final week, bringing the total funds raised beyond $16.5 million. With only two days remaining, this is your last chance to buy the token at presale prices – which is likely the lowest possible price. The pace of the...
bitcoinist.com
Looking To Maximize Profits In The Bear Market? Buy Rocketize, Loopring, And Ethereum
The crypto market is currently experiencing a large influx of new tokens. However, not all of these tokens would enjoy a significant rise in value over time. Thus, if you’re looking to maximize your gains in the crypto space, especially in the current bear market, consider buying Rocketize (JATO), Loopring (LRC), and Ethereum (ETH).
Comments / 0