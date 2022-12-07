Read full article on original website
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Meet Lensa AI, the app that lets you transform your selfies into a ‘Magic Avatar’ portrait
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Where are those artsy self-portraits that have been circulating on social media lately coming from? Meet the Lensa AI app. While the application from Prism AI, a visual artificial intelligence company, has recently garnered attention on social media, it isn’t new. The photo and video editor has been around since 2018. The Lensa app allows users to upload and edit photos or videos directly from their phones.
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Ads disappear across the internet as Google Ad Manager briefly goes down
The outage may have been global, with users in Japan reporting issues with Google's ad service.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
MercadoLibre Tests Business Payments on WhatsApp
Latin American eCommerce platform MercadoLibre is introducing digital business messaging payments with WhatsApp. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the CFO of MercadoLibre, Pedro Arnt, revealed that the two companies are partnering to bring payments processing capabilities to WhatsApp’s messaging service users. “We are in the...
Twitter is reportedly raising Blue subscription's pricing on iOS to $11
When Twitter's Blue subscription comes back, it may cost a lot more than before if you purchase it straight from the app. According to The Information, the company informed some employees that it's going to charge users $11 for Blue subscription if they pay through its iOS application. But if they pay through the web, it will only cost them $7 a month for the service, which includes getting the website's blue verification badge. As the publication notes, the change in pricing likely takes Apple's 30 percent commission for payments made through its system into account.
Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ offer a glimpse of the raw, complicated and thankless task of moderation
For a decade, companies like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have performed an elaborate dance to keep the details of their moderation processes equally out of reach of bad actors, regulators, and the press. To reveal too much would be to expose the processes to abuse by spammers and scammers (who...
Apple prepares to roll out 5G support in India before 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Wednesday, Apple issued the developer Release Candidate for iOS 16.2 and, with it, support for 5G networks oniPhone in India. Interestingly, 5G support isn't mentioned in the release notes, though users in India...
ShareGPT lets you easily share your ChatGPT conversations
ShareGPT captures the full conversation with ChatGPT and generates a URL to share it with others. So instead of taking multiple screenshots of the conversation with the AI chatbot, you can directly share the URL (like this one). Once you have installed the Chrome extension, head to the ChatGPT website...
How to 'unrepost' a video on TikTok so it stops appearing in your followers' feeds
Every TikTok video can be reposted, which lets you share the best videos you've seen with all your followers. Reposting a video puts it into your followers' feeds as if it were your own. But if you ever want to "unrepost" a video, the process is almost the exact same.
WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself
WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task. Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app. Note:...
Reddit’s end-of-year Recap experience rolls out with personalized shareable cards
Users can click on the Narwhal icon under their profile in the Reddit app or the navigation bar on desktop to see their personalized Recap. Once you launch your Recap, you will see a series of shareable cards that include fun stats, such as your most upvoted comment and if you are team cat or dog.
Komi, a landing page tool for content creators, raises $5M seed round
Launched in October 2021, Komi is designed to provide content creators, musicians, athletes, celebrities and other creative talent and personalities alike to have a central hub or “home on the internet” where they can customize a landing page that promotes their latest podcast episode, YouTube video, music album, merch drops, tour dates, meet-and-greet opportunities, social media accounts and so on.
Hybrid pricing can help app developers better monetize their apps
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. It seems like everyone has been talking about Lensa AI this week, but a less obvious point of...
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
Google's New Update Brings Promised Clear Calling, Free VPN Features To The Pixel 7 Series
Google is launching the newest updates for Pixel today, which include the free VPN and Clear Calling features that the public has been waiting for since October. This latest drop brings a call quality enhancement function and a new privacy and security settings hub to not only Pixel 7 but also to Pixel 7 Pro.
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
