Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Thursday December 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936 in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.
WYSH AM 1380
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. Claude was born October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton
Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Condie and Naomi Henderson. Throughout her life, Mary loved to crochet and make raggedy dolls, table clothes, and quilts. Mary was a very giving person that had a heart of gold. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Christie; brothers, Charles Henderson, Ronnie Henderson, Bill Henderson, and Alvis Henderson; sisters, Kathleen Cardwell and Anna Lee Elkins, and an infant sister that passed at birth; grandson, Jonathan Miller.
WYSH AM 1380
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
WYSH AM 1380
RSCC dental hygiene students donate time, skills, even sweat
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State’s dental hygiene students have been busy this semester, donating their time and skills to provide two free dental clinics and participate in a 5K run/walk for Parkinson’s. The fundraiser was held at the Renaissance Center in Farragut in October....
WYSH AM 1380
Man found dead in Norris Lake
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of a man was recovered from Norris Lake late Tuesday morning. According to the CCSO, deputies were called to a location off of Heatherly Point Drive in the Macedonia area shortly after 11 am. Emergency workers recovered the body and deputies reported that a vehicle was also found in the water nearby.
WYSH AM 1380
Flooding issues, weather concerns cancel ‘Candlelight Christmas’ at Museum of Appalachia
Officials with the Museum of Appalachia in Norris have announced that the annual “Candlelight Christmas” event that had been scheduled for both tonight (Friday, December 9th), and Saturday (12/10) has been canceled due to flooding on the Museum grounds and the likelihood of more rain this weekend. In...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Family Justice Center holding Craft & Gift Show this weekend
The community is invited to come out this weekend and support the Anderson County Family Justice Center, local crafters, and small businesses by shopping at the inaugural “Holiday Craft & Gift Show Fundraiser.”. The event will be held at the Family Justice Center, located at 301 Broadway Avenue in...
WYSH AM 1380
City collecting coats, toys, food for local kids
The city of Clinton is collecting items to benefit students in the city school system. unwrapped toys, games, books, or other school-age-appropriate gifts, and. non-perishable food, or easy-to-prepare meal items. Monetary donations will also be accepted. If you would like to help out this holiday season, drop off your donations...
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Edgemoor Road widening project estimated at $175M
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a two-part TDOT project to widen Edgemoor Road in Claxton will cost an estimated $175 million. ORT reports that planning for the project, which will include replacing the bridge over the Clinch River, was completed in August. The project has been split...
WYSH AM 1380
MEDIC reports ‘critical’ need for blood types O+, O-
MEDIC Regional Blood Center officials said Thursday the organization currently has a “critical” need for O-Negative and O-Positive blood types. In its announcement to local media, MEDIC says it has seen a “pretty big increase” in demand for blood this week and that their inventory is quickly dwindling.
WYSH AM 1380
Friday features full slate of high school hoops
Halls at Clinton (WYSH, coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime and continues on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press) Scott at Anderson County…Mavs’ first home game since the football team won its first-ever Class 4A State Championship, so expect a boisterous and happy crowd. Jim...
Comments / 0