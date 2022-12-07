ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Chester County History Center Offers Festivities, Family Fun Throughout This Weekend

The Chester County History Center offers a variety of festivities available throughout this weekend and the days following for visitors to enjoy. ‘Tis the season for creating wonderful crafts to give as gifts or hang in a special place at home. CCHC staff will guide visitors through the history and meaning of historic crafts —like tin punching— and children can make their own unique treasure to keep for themselves, or gift to a loved one.
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio

Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out

Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Here are a few that shoppers can keep their eyes peeled for:. Glenmoore. Chester County Craft Guild’s Winter Fine Craft...
