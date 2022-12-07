Read full article on original website
Uptown! Shares the Joy with Theatre, Music, Movies, Holiday Themed Cocktails and More
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is celebrating the holiday season with theatre, music, and film throughout the month of December. The Chester County performing arts destination will welcome audiences and warm hearts with a funny and heartfelt play that honors the meaning of the season; a big band ode to the most wonderful time of the year; holiday movie classics and themed cocktails, hot chocolate matinees, and Christmas Cookie Cocktail hours.
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
West Chester University’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit ConcertPhoto byWest Chester University. The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Chester County Artist Completed More Than 300 Works Despite Starting to Paint in Her Seventies
A self-taught Chester County artist Ida Ella Jones completed more than 300 works during her painting career that began when she was 72, writes Beverly Sheppard for Pennsylvania Heritage. Dubbed by some “the Grandma Moses of Chester County,” Jones started painting in 1947 and did not stop until her death...
Chester County History Center Offers Festivities, Family Fun Throughout This Weekend
The Chester County History Center offers a variety of festivities available throughout this weekend and the days following for visitors to enjoy. ‘Tis the season for creating wonderful crafts to give as gifts or hang in a special place at home. CCHC staff will guide visitors through the history and meaning of historic crafts —like tin punching— and children can make their own unique treasure to keep for themselves, or gift to a loved one.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine.
Washington Post: For Elverson Woman, Advent Calendars Make December More Special
Stephanie Ruby, of Elverson, is more than happy to indulge in the advent calendar trend that has been growing dramatically over the last several years, writes Maura Judkis for The Washington Post. For the first 24 days of December, she starts her day by carefully opening several advent calendars, beginning...
Nearby Man Has Unique Experience on Netflix Reality Dating Show
Nigel Jones of Yeadon appeared yesterday on Season 4 of Netflix’s reality dating show, “Too Hot to Handle,” writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. A Netflix teaser describes Season 4. “Ten super hot singles will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean thinking they’re on a...
Chester County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out
Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Here are a few that shoppers can keep their eyes peeled for:. Glenmoore. Chester County Craft Guild’s Winter Fine Craft...
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Want to Avoid Crowds? You Can Have Your Christmas Tree Delivered from Several Chester County Farms
If you would prefer to avoid crowds while choosing your tree, there are several Chester County farms where you can get your Christmas tree delivered right to your doorstep, write Grace Dickinson and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Family-owned Wiggins Christmas Tree Farm delivers trees throughout the region from...
