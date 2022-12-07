The Chester County History Center offers a variety of festivities available throughout this weekend and the days following for visitors to enjoy. ‘Tis the season for creating wonderful crafts to give as gifts or hang in a special place at home. CCHC staff will guide visitors through the history and meaning of historic crafts —like tin punching— and children can make their own unique treasure to keep for themselves, or gift to a loved one.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO