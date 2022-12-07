Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Greater Cleveland Congregations concerned over juvenile bindover numbers
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Congregations held a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover. Juvenile bindover is when a person under the age of 18 is transferred from the juvenile system to the adult system. Ben Sperry, with Greater Cleveland Congregations, explained how this affects Cuyahoga County. Sperry...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
spectrumnews1.com
Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures
AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on 10-year-old Ohio victim drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
spectrumnews1.com
'Not talking about lobster trails and filet mignon': Freestore Foodbank asks for community support this holiday season
CINCINNATI — Freestore Foodbank is asking for support from the greater Cincinnati area this holiday season as the nonprofit combats rising food costs and increased demand to ensure local families have healthy, nutritious food on their table this winter. What You Need To Know. Freestore Foodbank is asking for...
spectrumnews1.com
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
spectrumnews1.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0