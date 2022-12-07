ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Greater Cleveland Congregations concerned over juvenile bindover numbers

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Congregations held a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover. Juvenile bindover is when a person under the age of 18 is transferred from the juvenile system to the adult system. Ben Sperry, with Greater Cleveland Congregations, explained how this affects Cuyahoga County. Sperry...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Helping Akron's unsheltered population in deadly temperatures

AKRON, Ohio — The winter can be deadly for the unsheltered population in Ohio. “When the temperatures get to be 15 degrees or lower, we go out to the campsites, and under the bridges and to the library and the bus station and we look for unsheltered individuals,” Churbock said. “We’ve had experience with people losing their fingers, their toes and their lives.”
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Popular antibiotic still in short supply

MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE

