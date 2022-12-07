UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after stealing car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Two men are in custody after crashing a stolen car in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that an officer on patrol noticed the vehicle driving next to him had possibly been stolen Thursday, and followed the suspects. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jacob Elness,...
Truck fire near West Fargo temporarily closes I-94
WEST FARGO, ND (KXNET) — I-94 was temporarily shut down early Friday morning following an engine fire on a Peterbilt truck that was traveling west on the interstate. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fargo man who was driving the truck noticed the lights and electrical in the truck began not working. […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
740thefan.com
WB I-94 closed for 30 minutes Friday morning after semi catches fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Westbound Interstate 94 just west of the Main Avenue exit was closed for a short time Friday morning after a semi-truck caught fire. The semi truck hauling steel tubing on a trailer was traveling west on I-94 this morning when the driver noticed the truck’s lights and electrical components had stopped working. The driver, a 30-year-old Fargo man, pulled to the right shoulder and stopped at which time he noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver exited the cab and attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Aaron Robert Evenson, 39, of Fargo, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Jacob Angel Anguiano, 20, of Crookston, for DUI of any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that was not Marijuana. Jacob...
Minnesota man severely injured after collision with Fargo bridge pillars
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fixed-object crash that left one man severely injured after he collided with the support structures of a Fargo bridge. According to a news release from the NDHP, at around 6:31 p.m. on Friday, December 9, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on […]
valleynewslive.com
Missing vehicle tied to Moorhead murder case has been found
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says the vehicle tied to a murder in Moorhead last week has been found. The victim’s car, a 2016 black Honda Pilot, was missing from the scene of the crime. Police identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, 56-year-old...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
740thefan.com
2 arrested after crashing stolen car, resisting arrest
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Main Avenue Thursday afternoon and then resisting arrest. Fargo Police said an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle driving next to him near Main Avenue. While he was confirming whether the vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle tried to turn eastbound on Main Avenue, but lost control and crashed into the median.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Possible crash, car fire on I-94 near West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned of a possible car fire or accident just west of West Fargo near mile marker 343 on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has told us more details on the incident are expected in the coming hours, and ask you to plan ahead if you are heading westbound on the roadway for the time being.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Oversight Board votes no further investigation in Netterville shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Oversight Board votes to take no further action bringing in a third party to investigate the police involved shooting that killed Shane Netterville. Wess Philome, an activist with OneFargo, wants an independent review for feedback and policy purposes. Fargo Police and North...
valleynewslive.com
Federal suit filed by family of man who died of medical emergency in Cass County Jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family members of a man who died of a medical emergency in the Cass County Jail have filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner, Essentia Health and individual employees of the county and hospital. They say the...
fox9.com
Moorhead man charged with mother’s murder days after being jailed for threatening to kill her
(FOX 9) - Clay County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of his mother, which came days after he was released from jail for threatening her life. The criminal complaint states Moorhead police officers responded to a call on Dec.1 for a woman who was found dead in her home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
740thefan.com
City of Moorhead seeks to find who leaked Fire Department email
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city has hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion chief signed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New parking ordinance going into effect in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- If you live in West Fargo, a change is coming to a parking ordinance sure to make you turn your head. During their Monday meeting, West Fargo City Commissioners approved a new parking ordinance that adds late payment penalties and wheel immobilization devices for unpaid parking tickets. In addition to the ordinance, the West Fargo Police Department will now use an electronic citation program called 'Passport' to improve efficiency and customer accessibility.
kvrr.com
Moorhead teen who lost her parents shares the importance of Live United Give United Day
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – It’s Live United, Give United Day in Cass and Clay counties. It’s a chance to raise awareness and inspire action to help families who are homeless. The non-profit hosted a poverty simulator to give people a look into the difficulties of people having to...
valleynewslive.com
Increased traffic and limited parking in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With overlapping North Dakota State athletics events on campus on Friday, December 9, officials say to plan ahead, know about available parking options, and be patient. The NDSU football team will host an NCAA Quarterfinal playoff game at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargodome; tailgating...
valleynewslive.com
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
Comments / 0