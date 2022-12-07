Read full article on original website
Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton
Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Condie and Naomi Henderson. Throughout her life, Mary loved to crochet and make raggedy dolls, table clothes, and quilts. Mary was a very giving person that had a heart of gold. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Christie; brothers, Charles Henderson, Ronnie Henderson, Bill Henderson, and Alvis Henderson; sisters, Kathleen Cardwell and Anna Lee Elkins, and an infant sister that passed at birth; grandson, Jonathan Miller.
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. Claude was born October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Thursday December 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936 in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and Papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand. Pat is preceded in death by his father and mother, Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray, sisters-Kathy West and Robin Burress; brothers-Larry, Randall, Harold, and Tommy Bray. Pat is survived by a son-Jonathon Bray and wife Brooke of Lafollette; daughters-Tosha Bray of Jacksboro and Ashley Meadows of Rocky Top; brothers-Danny and wife Judy of Briceville, Kirk and wife Tina of Rocky Top, Clifford and wife Marika of Briceville; sister-in-laws-Teresa Bray of Rocky Top, and Pam Bray of Knoxville; brother-in-law-Tommy Burress of Coalfield, Special Friend Darryl Hickman; grandchildren-Christopher, Nevaeh and Colton Meadows, Eli, Zeelan, Callum, Crimson Bray; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
Goodbye and Thank You
We really, really hate to make this announcement. We are unable to continue publishing Hard Knox Wire. The last year or so has been exceedingly difficult for us, both personally and financially. We had hoped that we could attract enough subscribers to subsidize a small, hyperlocal news publication, but we’ve been unable to consistently do so. It takes a lot of time and sweat to put together a periodical like ours as well as money, and the bleak fact is that we simply don’t have enough of any of those things to continue any longer. The recent attack on our website was the proverbial straw that broke this camel’s back, and now it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our story.
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
RSCC dental hygiene students donate time, skills, even sweat
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State’s dental hygiene students have been busy this semester, donating their time and skills to provide two free dental clinics and participate in a 5K run/walk for Parkinson’s. The fundraiser was held at the Renaissance Center in Farragut in October....
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
Man found dead in Norris Lake
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of a man was recovered from Norris Lake late Tuesday morning. According to the CCSO, deputies were called to a location off of Heatherly Point Drive in the Macedonia area shortly after 11 am. Emergency workers recovered the body and deputies reported that a vehicle was also found in the water nearby.
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case
An agreement has been made between the vaping giant and 34 states placing restrictions on the advertising and marketing of JUUL products, along with financial sanctions, according to the news release from the state attorney general’s office. Tennessee to receive $13M from JUUL case. An agreement has been made...
Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett
After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina. Bennett announced the news moments ago. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why ...
